Ten refreshing cocktails to try on Toronto patios this summer

Whether they’re blended with ice or feature invigorating ingredients like citrus or cucumber, these are the 10 cocktails that are keeping us cool on Toronto patios this month.

Patois

Patois has opened up a street front patio on Dundas West thanks to the city’s CaféTO program. Their raspberry rosewater mojito slushy adds chill factor to a classic mojito by turning it into a slushy, plus it includes rosewater and raspberry for a fruity, floral kick.

The Parlour

Reservations are open for the Parlour’s lovely shaded patio just off King West. The bubbles in the sky cocktail is a combo of Jameson, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Giffard Apricot Liqueur, lemon juice, and bubbles, and it’s perfect for celebrating patio season.

Bar Neon

Bar Neon is taking reservations and walk-ins for its relaxed Bloordale patio. Their signature cucumber lemonade puts a boozy spin on a cool summer combo, and fittingly has a neon hue.

Sofia

Sofia is taking reservations for its two roomy Yorkville patios. Their fruity Nights of Cabiria cocktail, named after the 1957 Italian film, is made with vodka, grapefruit juice and yuzu, and features jalapeño syrup for a little punch of spice.

Eataly

On July 10, Eataly is launching its new patio, Il Patio di Eataly by Aperol, which specializes in (you guessed it!) Aperol spritzes. This light cocktail offers a little taste of Italian summer to help us power through this humid July in Toronto.

Akira Back

Akira Back’s second-floor patio in the Bisha Hotel is open and taking reservations. The tsunami, a rum-based cocktail that blends citrusy yuzu with housemade falernum, makes for easy sipping while enjoying people-watching over Blue Jays Way.

MIA Brunch Bar

MIA Brunch Bar is taking reservations for tables on its street-facing front patio and new back patio deck. Their no-fuss mimosa is perfect for pairing with other brunch staples like French toast or omelettes.

Miku

Miku’s posh patio is a blessing for those of us who have been missing fresh sushi. Their Toji fizz, a zero-proof cocktail made with yuzu juice, orange, lemon, elderflower syrup, lavender bitters, basil and citrus foam is a great option when you want an alcohol-free sipper.

The Green Wood

The Green Wood’s east and west end patios are both open for brunch and dinner. Made with a blend of rums, cointreau, lime, orgeat, orange and angostura, the rum and almond cocktail tastes like a Mai Tai and features shaved ice for added chill.

Madrina

Madrina’s beautiful patio in the Distillery District is open Wednesday to Sunday. The most unique (and refreshing) cocktail to order here is the Padrino, a gin tonic that’s customized to your preferences using your choice of gin, garnishes, and tonic. It’s also beautifully put together and demands to be Instagrammed.