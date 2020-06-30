Whether you’re planning to pay homage to Canada on a patio or prefer to celebrate the holiday at home, these restaurants have got you covered. These are 10 restaurants that are open on Canada Day for dine-in or takeout.
Kramer’s Bar and Grill
The Davisville local was on the brink of closure in the wake of the pandemic, but the owners reported they were finally able to come to a rent relief agreement with their landlord earlier this month. Kramer’s is celebrating its return by opening its two patios for Canada Day. Head here for easy-going pub grub and beers (tall boys are on special for $3.99 throughout July).
ONE Restaurant
Chef Mark McEwan’s ONE Restaurant in Yorkville’s Hazelton Hotel is serving Canada Day brunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. Expect dishes like duck confit hash with poached eggs and buttermilk pancakes with stewed blueberries served on ONE’s leafy patio.
Egg Bird
Chef Hemant Bhagwani (Goa Indian Farm Kitchen) is launching Egg Bird, his new Bayview and Leaside brunch spot, on July 1. The menu, which features globally-inspired fried chicken, egg burgers, and hand-cut Belgian fries, is available for takeout or delivery direct from the restaurant or through Uber Eats.
Foxley Bistro and Bar
Ossington’s Foxley Bistro is serving its signature fusion dishes for Canada Day, including fried venison dumplings and grilled lemongrass marinated Cornish hen. For dine-in, the restaurant’s patio features a number of booths separated by plexiglass (dubbed “patio pods”). If you prefer to eat at home, they also offer takeout.
Wahlburgers
Wahlburgers Toronto at King and Blue Jays Way is offering a Canada-themed combo to celebrate the Great White North. The special includes the “Eh? Burger” topped with peameal bacon, fried egg, and smoked cheddar, along with a side of poutine. It’s available for pick-up or delivery, or for dine-in on one of the restaurant’s three recently-reopened patios.
Marben
King West’s Marben is making it easy for those heading out of town to stock up for the holiday with its cottage grocery box. The kit includes miso garlic sausages, farm fresh eggs, freshly baked sourdough loaf, and whisky marmalade, among other picnic-worthy eats.
The Three Speed
The Three Speed’s popular Bloordale patio is open starting at 5 p.m. on Canada Day. It offers lots of simple, snack-style eats to pair with beers like a mushroom and brie sandwich or mussels with bread. The restaurant is also continuing to offer takeout for those who prefer to skip the patio.
Lapinou
The King West bistro will be serving its French-influenced eats and wine on July 1. Dishes at Lapinou change daily but expect plates like spinach fritters with coconut cream, or halibut with piperade and charred tomato.
The Homeway
The Homeway is opening its pleasant North Toronto patio for breakfast and brunch beginning at 8 a.m. on Canada Day. Expect start-the-day classics like omelettes and French toast, along with the restaurant’s creative takes on Eggs Benny.
Campo Restaurant
Campo is offering the makings for a comfy Canada Day at home with its “make-at-home gnocchi for two” package. The meal kit includes burrata with marinated mushrooms, gnocchi with tomato sauce, and tiramisu. Orders can be placed through the restaurant’s site.