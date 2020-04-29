Developers propose 29-storey tower for heritage site in Yorkville

A rezoning application has been submitted to the City of Toronto that, if approved, would see a 29-storey mixed-use tower built in the city’s prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood.

The application was submitted by planning consultants Bousfields on behalf of First Capital and Greybrook Realty, owners of the land at 33-47 Avenue Rd. and 136-150 Yorkville Ave., located on the intersection’s northeast corner.

The western portion of the site (33-45 Avenue Rd. and 140-148 Yorkville Ave.) was the subject of a previous rezoning application by Empire Communities in 2012. That application ended up before the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), whose successor, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) approved a 29-storey mixed-use building on the site in June of 2018 pending the satisfaction of preconditions. The two developers subsequently acquired the property and sought to add 136 Yorkville Ave. to the subject site, necessitating a new rezoning application for the expanded project.

The new application states that the current proposal, which now includes 136 Yorkville Ave., implements many aspects of the June 2018 LPAT decision including tower height, building setbacks and separation distances, yet seeks to improve upon the original proposal in terms of fit within the Village of Yorkville context.

The application features one 29-storey building of 117 metres. The building would be comprised of 100 residential units featuring 88 two-bedroom units and 12 units of 3 bedrooms or more, as well as 4,454 square metres of retail space on the building’s lower three floors. The building is designed by BBB architects.

The project also calls for 220 parking spaces with 210 reserved for residents and 10 for visitors.

Construction of the project would necessitate the demolition of several properties, including 33 Avenue Road, known as York Square, which has designated cultural heritage value. The heritage impact assessment submitted with the application states the loss of the heritage attributes will be mitigated by the reinstatement of the public square on the site.