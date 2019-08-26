A 25-foot condo man sculpture is turning heads in Toronto

Midtown Toronto developer Camrost Felcorp recently unveiled a whimsical and thought-provoking sculpture at 101 St. Clair Ave. W., and the neighbourhood is buzzing.

The 25-foot statue by renowned German artist Stephan Balkenhol depicts a man in business attire cradling an office tower or condo building, balancing atop multicoloured cubes. While some lobbed critical comments or dismissed it with “It’s so weird,” others suggested a deeper meaning — perhaps a critique of the city’s housing crisis, or white privilege enjoyed at the expense of the area’s multicultural citizens and First Nations people. Whatever the interpretation, it’s a great sign when a work of art garners immediate attention and sparks conversation. A job well done.