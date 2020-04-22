Art fans in Toronto and across the globe are turning themselves into famous paintings

While art enthusiasts around the world may not be able to enjoy museums in person right now, the Getty Museum is bringing people together in the most ingenious way: by challenging the public to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in their homes.

Eager participants simply have to choose their favourite artwork, find three things lying around their house, and recreate the artwork with those items.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Artists across the globe have been participating in the challenge — sharing their recreations with such hashtags as #AGOfromhome, #artchallenge, #gettymuseumchallenge, #mystetstvovdoma, #artathome, or #museumfromhome. But AGO fans had some of the most ingenious entries, such as this recreation of the 1524 Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror painting by Parmigianino.

Or this recreation of the 1915 painting by John William Waterhouse: I Am Half-Sick of Shadows, Said the Lady of Shalott.

This man cleverly recreated AGO’s Habitant with Blue Toque and Pipe by Cornelius Kriegoff.

‘Habitant with Blue Tuque and Pipe’ 1885 Cornelius Kriegoff at the AGO Toronto. I may have cheated by photoshopping in the oval. I like coffee @GettyMuseum #museumchallenge @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/NJyvN8q5nq — Burl (@BurlCrone) April 14, 2020

Other noteworthy art submissions from across the world include this recreation of Woman in Biscuits from Gustav Klimt’s Woman in Gold — which is pretty spot on of the original.

Sorry, forgot to add the original pic.twitter.com/GUlBW0H4xd — Jane⭐#KeepBritainKind 🌱✌️🖤 (@localnotail) April 14, 2020

This artist rediscovered #blackportraiture through the challenge by recreating John Dempsey’s Black Charley of Norwich (1823) portrait.

John Dempsey: Black Charley of Norwich (1823). From Dempsey’s extensive folio of British street people. Reworked with my red baby shoe. Black Charley was a boot and shoe maker/mender during the 1820s. Rediscovering #blackportraiture through #gettymuseumchallenge. #gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/bkcr5djRxJ — Peter Brathwaite (@PeterBrathwaite) April 20, 2020

Young and old are getting involved…

I think my parents have absolutely nailed this #GettyMuseumChallenge pic.twitter.com/JHL5FzAvUc — Beth Hodgett (@Wcoloursburntin) April 19, 2020

…and artists are simply using whatever objects they happen to find around their homes.

As two-time winner of the @V_and_A annual staff costume contest, I couldn’t possibly *not* take part in #GettyMuseumChallenge. Here’s Frida Kahlo’s Self-Portrait as a Tehuana (1943) Hope it makes you all smile! pic.twitter.com/CSpKnlKphd — Alice Young (@alicelayoung) April 21, 2020

Even pets are participating!

For more at-home art inspiration, thousands are sharing their recreations on the Izoizolyacia Facebook page — the only rules being that you must use items on hand, and photos can’t be digitally manipulated.