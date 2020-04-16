Drake is giving away a ride on his private plane for COVID-19 relief

Drake is offering fans the chance to win a first class trip to Los Angeles in his private plane for the All in Challenge for COVID-19 relief.

The winner will receive round-trip airfare on Air Drake for themselves and seven guests, plus four tickets to a Drake concert nearest to their hometown, an OVO and Nike care package, and a private party with Drake and co. Plus, they’ll get a two-night stay in L.A., all expenses paid for up to eight people.

All of the money raised through the auction will go directly to Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The Toronto rapper made the announcement from his massive Bridle Path mansion.

“I’m going to offer up everything I can for this challenge,” Drake said. “Whoever wins, you’ll get a chance to fly on Air Drake … You’ll get to party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah. We’ll have a great time, put you up in a great hotel, with whoever you choose to bring for the weekend.”

The Toronto rapper joins a number of celebrities offering up ultimate fan experiences for the cause, including Leonard Dicaprio, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ellen DeGeneres. A round of golf at Pebble Beach with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray is also among the many prizes. Drake was nominated by Tampa Bay’s new quarterback Tom Brady, who is offering up a trip to Florida to watch his first game as a Buccaneer.

“I really just want to challenge anybody who is willing to step up for this cause,” Drake said. “I think we all need it right now, we all need the love, we all need the relief. So anybody that is down to give anything they can for the All In Challenge, I recommend you do.”

Visit the All In Challenge to enter to win. A $10 bid will count as 10 entries, and $100 bid will count as 200 entries to win. Prizes can be claimed at a later date, when it is once again safe to travel.