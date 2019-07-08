The Alo group is opening a private event space in Yorkville

Soon, event hosts with a penchant for impeccably executed tasting menus will get a chance to have some of the best chefs in the country in the kitchen for their wedding reception, cocktails reception and other private events. Alo Salon is the restaurant group’s first space dedicated to private dining.

Located in a space next to Alobar in Yorkville, Salon will exclusively host private parties. Like Alo, the menu at Salon will be directed by chef Patrick Kriss and Alo’s chef de cuisine Nick Bentley. One of Alo’s sous chefs, Tim Yun, will also join the Salon team as chef de cuisine.

The dinner structure itself will a five or more-course meal designed based on what’s available in season as well as the clients’ tastes. When it opens, the space will be able to accommodate 44 people for a sit-down dinner and 60 people for a cocktail and canapés reception – and more, when they open up the patio.

According to a representative from Alo, the team are eyeing a Fall 2019 open.