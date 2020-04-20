Toronto’s best French restaurant launches prix fixe takeout

Upscale takeout and delivery options in Toronto are continuing to expand, with Alo recently launching a new prix fixe to-go menu. Chef Patrick Kriss’ acclaimed restaurant, known for its contemporary French tasting menus, had temporarily closed its doors in mid-March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but has now returned with a pickup option available through Tock.

Priced at $65 per person, the new Alo at Home program features set, multi-course meals that change weekly. This week’s menu, for example, features roasted lamb shoulder with a seasonal salad, big eye tuna sashimi, cavatelli pasta, house bread, and rhubarb parfait.

Meals are ordered through Tock, the platform Alo previously used to manage its high-demand dining room reservations. In the wake of the pandemic, Tock launched a new to-go platform that allows restaurants to take orders up to 14 days in advance and use in-house staff for deliveries and pickups.

You’re prompted to select a day and pickup time slot when ordering your meal. There’s also the option to add on wine, cocktails, and other extras for additional fees. Initially only available Thursday through Saturday, Alo is also open on Wednesdays as of this week.

Just like the acclaimed restaurant, Alo at Home is already proving popular, with this week’s menu currently sold out (although there is an option to join a waitlist). Bookings for the following week appear to be opening up on Thursdays, so check back on the 23rd if you’re hoping to place an order for next week.

In the meantime, Alo is also offering a special Mother’s Day lunch menu for May 10. Bookings are still available for this meal, which features smoked Norwegian salmon with classic garnishes, big eye tuna tartare, poached shrimp, jumbo asparagus and burrata salad, fruit and honey yogurt, beignets, and a selection of Sloane teas.

If you’re looking for a more wallet-friendly option, Alo’s casual sister restaurant, Aloette, is also open for delivery and takeout through Ritual, DoorDash and Uber Eats.