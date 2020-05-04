This Ontario animal sanctuary is offering up its donkey for your next Zoom meeting

The Farmhouse Garden Animal Home in Uxbridge, Ontario is now offering a unique opportunity to have a guest visitor join your Zoom meetings. Their resident donkey, Buckwheat, is available to provide a little break from your standard video conferencing routine.

“Participants have the option to ask Buckwheat’s cameraperson questions, and be treated to a small tour,” explains Edith Barabash, co-founder and executive director of the animal home. “Or you can just have her hanging out as one of the meeting attendees, watch her eating treats or being brushed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmhouse Garden Animal Home (@farmhousegardenanimalhome) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

With COVID-19 safety measures in place, the farm started this initiative to raise funds to feed and care for the animals.

“This is to fundraise for the animals we rescue, but also to spread some joy and brighten up meetings for those working in these difficult times. Those watching can ask questions, or just sit back and enjoy watching Buckwheat hanging out and eating treats! Like any actual meeting participant, she may or may not pay attention to what you’re saying,” says Barabash.

Farmhouse Garden was a cattle farm until 2016, when farmer Mike Lanigan offered the farm as a refuge for animals. It has now turned into a sanctuary for a herd of cows, a flock of chickens and ducks, a horse, and the resident donkey Buckwheat.

So if your video meetings have started to put you to sleep, it might be time to bring in Buckwheat.