Anthony Rose brings back his BBQ joint Big Crow to Toronto

Anthony Rose has revived his restaurant Big Crow, which reopened last week for takeout and patio dining. The restaurateur and chef had previously shut down Big Crow and adjoining restaurant Rose and Sons last fall to make way for a new concept called the Grand Elvis.

The Grand Elvis opened in December 2019 to widespread positive reviews. The restaurant became known for its Brindle Room banquet burger, which was developed with chef Jeremy Spector of New York’s Brindle Room, a restaurant famed for its own list-topping burger.

The Grand Elvis has been quiet over the past few months, however, after temporarily closing in mid-March when COVID hit.

In his monthly newsletter, Rose describes finding himself turning to comfort foods when cooking at home with his son amid the pandemic. “I was cooking what I love; what my mother cooked when I was a kid,” wrote Rose.

According to the newsletter, this experience helped him to embrace his nickname as “the king of comfort food,” and inspired his decision to bring back Big Crow. “So here we are. Big Crow is back. It is exactly the same as it used to be. The menu is familiar and delicious and it is all mine,” wrote Rose.

As promised, the reincarnated Big Crow menu is packed with fan favourites, including poke nachos and smoked, grilled baby back ribs.

Diners can order prepared BBQ for takeout or dine-in on the restaurant’s small patio; but they’ve also added the option to order dishes cooked and ready-to-reheat at home, or raw and seasoned for home grilling.

Rose’s other restaurants Fat Pasha, Fet Zun, and Madame Boeuf continue to offer takeout and patio eats. Schmaltz Appetizing is open for curbside pick-up, while Gordy Smiles is closed for the time being.

In his newsletter, Rose hinted that the return of Big Crow could be a precursor to the resurrection of his restaurant Rose and Sons as well.

“Who knows, we might even bring back the true Phoenix rising from the ashes: Rose and Sons. Stay tuned,” he wrote.