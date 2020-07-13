Popular burger joint Aunty Lucy’s Burgers will be reopening this Wednesday with a new home inside the Annex Hotel. The takeout spot was operating out of Duggan’s Brewery in Parkdale for the month of June but had a rent dispute that led to its closing.

Now, after two weeks of searching for the right home for the restaurant, the Aunty Lucy’s team has confirmed that the Annex Hotel will be the spot.

“We are excited to have a new home,” says owner Chieff Bosompra. “We have a ton of love for Parkdale, and it will be cool to explore another part of the city and bring our burgers and energy to the Annex. We as a team are very much looking forward to it.”

The Annex Hotel team decided to reach out to Bosompra when they heard that Aunty Lucy’s Burgers was in need of a new home. Bosompra and the Annex Hotel team have connected in the past, as he has run events in the hotel for his boutique marketing company, Undisposable.

“I viewed a number of locations that day and decided that the Annex Hotel was the best fit,” he says.

Now the team is in full swing to get the burger joint up and running for its reopening this Wednesday. Fans will be relieved to know all their menu favourites will still be available, but there are some additions that the team have been cooking up.

“Halal beef and chicken is now available and gluten free buns are also now available,” says Bosompra. “In the near future we want to make a few Ghanaian dishes that will complement our current menu so stay tuned for that.”

The new location will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and orders can be made for pick-up here or on Uber Eats. Another new addition is that they will be accepting walk-up orders.

“You can come to the front of the Annex Hotel and there’s a window you can order from and pay on site, we didn’t previously offer this,” says Bosompra.