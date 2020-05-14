Top North York Mediterranean restaurant launches takeout

O&B’s popular North York Mediterranean restaurant Babel is reopening for takeout today.
The Bridle Path restaurant, which first opened in late 2019, is known for its live-fire cooking and cuisine that draws influence from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece, Turkey, Israel, Morocco, and Lebanon.
Babel’s new takeout menu features a mix of prepared dishes and heat-at-home meals. Appetizers include the restaurant’s house-made hummus, while falafel pita with fries and lamb shank barbacoa are among the hearty mains available.
The heat-at-home options mostly veer away from Babel’s Mediterranean theme and instead draw from O&B’s new grocery service offerings. The comfort-food-focused meals include lasagne, chicken pot pie, and truffled mac and cheese.
View this post on Instagram
Babel also announced on Instagram that they’ve partnered with the Playlist Co. to curate a special Babel-themed Spotify playlist, which can be found by searching #spreadgoodvibes25.
You might not be able to watch live-fire cooking at home, but the playlist aims to bring a little Mediterranean mood to your meal.
Babel joins several other O&B restaurants that have reopened for takeout after initially closing amid the pandemic: R&D, Liberty Commons, and Beauty BBQ are all currently open for pick-up and delivery.
The hospitality group also recently debuted a grocery delivery service that allows customers to stock up on ingredient boxes, beer, wine, and liquor, pantry and grocery items, as well as an expanded collection of heat-at-home meals.
The service initially launched for delivery only, but they’ve since added a curbside pick-up option.
Babel’s takeout program launches today and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Pick-up orders can be placed through their website, and they’re set to go live soon on Uber Eats for delivery.