Top North York Mediterranean restaurant launches takeout

O&B’s popular North York Mediterranean restaurant Babel is reopening for takeout today.

The Bridle Path restaurant, which first opened in late 2019, is known for its live-fire cooking and cuisine that draws influence from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece, Turkey, Israel, Morocco, and Lebanon.

Babel’s new takeout menu features a mix of prepared dishes and heat-at-home meals. Appetizers include the restaurant’s house-made hummus, while falafel pita with fries and lamb shank barbacoa are among the hearty mains available.

The heat-at-home options mostly veer away from Babel’s Mediterranean theme and instead draw from O&B’s new grocery service offerings. The comfort-food-focused meals include lasagne, chicken pot pie, and truffled mac and cheese.

Babel also announced on Instagram that they’ve partnered with the Playlist Co. to curate a special Babel-themed Spotify playlist, which can be found by searching #spreadgoodvibes25.

You might not be able to watch live-fire cooking at home, but the playlist aims to bring a little Mediterranean mood to your meal.

Babel joins several other O&B restaurants that have reopened for takeout after initially closing amid the pandemic: R&D, Liberty Commons, and Beauty BBQ are all currently open for pick-up and delivery.

The hospitality group also recently debuted a grocery delivery service that allows customers to stock up on ingredient boxes, beer, wine, and liquor, pantry and grocery items, as well as an expanded collection of heat-at-home meals.

The service initially launched for delivery only, but they’ve since added a curbside pick-up option.

Babel’s takeout program launches today and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Pick-up orders can be placed through their website, and they’re set to go live soon on Uber Eats for delivery.