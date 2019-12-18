Baby Yoda cake and more at new café dedicated to pop culture

Toronto’s newest fandom-themed bakery opened their doors in West Queen West last week, and the owners are hoping to change the way you think about sweets — one geek-treat at a time.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (a.k.a. The GOoDS) is the brainchild of award-winning cake designer Sam Lapointe (from Cakes Cove fame) and video game vet Meridith Braun. The bakery offers everything from traditional coffee and tea to chocolate “tentacle” truffles, edible wearable suits of armor and life-size chocolate Star Wars droids. Imagine a sweet-treats version of The Lockhart — but instead of Harry Potter-themed cocktails, you can enjoy your very own Baby Yoda cake, complete with ethically sourced ingredients:

Drop by any time between now and December 23 while the shop celebrates the 12 days of Geek-mas. Whether you’re struggling over what to get that special geek in your life for Christmas, or you’re simply looking to satisfy your sweet tooth in the most nerdish way possible, they’ve got sweets that will allow you to feed your fandom:

These chocolate Poké Balls come in packs of five (with one mystery Poké Ball containing a chocolate Pokémon inside):

Why munch through a traditional box of chocolates, when you can have six unique flavours of chocolate “Tentacle Truffles?” For a Star Wars fan, grab a homemade chocolate Millennium Falcon:

Check out The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (a.k.a. The GOoDS) at 1162 Queen Street W.