Barque Smokehouse launches a sister sports bar in Toronto

Roncesvalles has a new destination for game day burgers and beer with the launch of BAR*Q. This revamp sees the former Barque Butcher Bar, which is located six doors down from Barque Smokehouse, transformed into a relaxed sports bar.

The bar’s pared-down menu features griddle-smashed burgers complemented by handmade spice blends and rubs, served on potato buns.

Staying true to its sports bar theme, the menu also includes smoked wings with classic sauce and dry rub options like Buffalo BBQ and Cajun. Draft beer focuses on local brewers like Bellwoods and Henderson, while cocktails include a Smoked Bourbon Sour and Barque Caesar with candied smoked bacon.

BAR*Q also puts a spin on the traditional cocktail selection by offering a ‘Choose Your Own Old Fashioned’ cocktail option, which allows diners to customize their old fashioned by choosing from a selection of mezcals or bourbons, sweeteners like raw sugar, and bitters like Dillon’s DSB.

The restaurant’s restyle, which was headed by the DesignAgency, is approachable but modern, offering a casual space for watching sports, playing board games, and tucking into hearty burgers.