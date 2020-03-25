These local breweries are offering beer delivery across Toronto

Looking to whet your whistle with some local craft beer, but practising social distancing has limited your supply? This public service announcement is for you: breweries across Toronto are delivering.

There are a more than a couple of ways to get your hands on some quality hops. You can support local breweries by ordering directly online, or there are a few go-to delivery apps that will work, too. Either way, now is the time to stay indoors and enjoy some craft beers from your friendly neighbourhood brewer — delivered right to your door.

So save yourself a trip to the Beer Store and LCBO (both of which currently remain open) and get ordering. Here are some options for beer delivery across Toronto:

Breweries

Granite Brewery is delivering their English-style ales straight to your door. Certain Toronto area codes (M4, M5, M6 and M8) can even enjoy free beer delivery for all orders over $50. Ale addicts can get their fix in a can, bottle, growler or keg by placing an order via email or over the phone. The brewery will be making contact-free drop-offs Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ossington’s brewpub Bellwoods Brewery offers choice hops through their online shop, as well as the Foodora and LCBO delivery apps. Find everything from their Jutsu pale ale to their dry hopped Jelly King sours on offer. These hops handlers are maintaining two metre distances from one another and washing their hands “until dragon scale skin status is achieved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellwoods Brewery (@bellwoodsbeer) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

Leslieville’s favourite dog-friendly brewery, Black Lab Brewing, is also delivering their local craft beer during the crisis. Their bottle shop is stocked with Sticky Paws oatmeal stout and a few other aromatic brews. Plus, if you tag a hardworking health care professional in their recent Instagram post, they may just deliver a six pack to them, free of charge.

For those in the 905, there is Rouge River. The Markham brewery has set up an online store and they’re offering half price shipping ($7.50 for a box of 12) on their popular sours and IPAs.

Au Jus IPA #1 with Nelson and Citra hops, and our Boysenberry, Raspberry, Blackberry Sour are available tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/6N2XsiZLvl — Rouge River Brewery (@RougeRiverBrew) March 10, 2020

The Junction’s Indie Ale House is offering “contactless delivery” for free with the purchase of 12 items. They’ll send a text when they’re en route, drop the order off on your doorstep, and will stand back to confirm. For condos and apartments, they’ll wait downstairs in the lobby. So check out their online shop for plenty of ciders, stouts and IPAs to choose from.

Restaurant workers (dealing with takeout and delivery), and LCBO and beer store workers can get a couple of pints with a side order of hand sanitizer from Mill Street Brewery. The Distillery District brewery is producing their own batches of hand sanitizer to be sold to workers on the frontline of the crisis. Their regular beer delivery is also free for orders over $50.

Delivery Apps

Beer Guy prides itself on its two-hour beer delivery service. The website started out as a trusted source for beer delivery, and grew to incorporate wine and liquor as well.

Foodora is perhaps best equipped to handle the onslaught of delivery orders being placed across Toronto right now. The food delivery service not only partners with some of the city’s top restaurants, it’s also working with a wide array of breweries, and the LCBO.

Boozer is another handy app that delivers beer, wine and spirits (take your pick of over 20,000 options) from the LCBO, local breweries and distilleries.