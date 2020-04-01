The best dessert delivery in Toronto

Dessert delivery in Toronto offers the chance for a bit of indulgent relief during a time when it seems like such opportunities are becoming few and far between. If you’re craving some sugar during self-isolation there are now plenty of options for you to get your sweet fix delivered right to your door.

From ice cream to doughnuts and cakes, there are plenty of options for whatever your sweet tooth is in the mood for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bloomer’s (@bloomersto) on Mar 30, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

Get Bloomer’s new spring flavours delivered right to your door. They’ll be launching a special new doughnut this weekend. Right now you can choose from some several of their flavours, the most creative flavours include elderberry hibiscus and rose pistachio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNOCKOUT ICE CREAM (@knockout_icecream) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

This neighbourhood gem has all the fun and out-of-the-ordinary ice cream flavours in 12 oz. pints. Choose from any of their homemade options including Black Sesame, Matcha Oreo, Ube, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glory Hole Doughnuts (@gloryholedoughnuts) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

These fluffy doughnuts come in all magnificent flavours including Caramel Apple Cheesecake with a dulce drizzle, Ferrero Rocher with Nutella, or London Fog, among many others. Add a mocha or vanilla cold brew coffee to your order for a caffeine kick. For all the Aries babies, they’ve got you covered with an array of delicious cakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bake Code (@bakecode) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

This Euro-Asian bakery and cafe has a “Bake-and-Go” croissant or bread box. Inside you’ll find a salted egg yolk croissant, charcoal matcha custard croissant, charcoal chatime roasted milk tea croissant, hazelnut chocolate croissant, and more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CXBO Chocolates (@cxbo_chocolates) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

These high end chocolates by Brandon Olsen are a colourful treat to have around for periodic sweet pick-me-ups. You can now order their Easter specials like the Disco Cram Egg or the Disco Bunny in either dark or milk chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Night Baker (@thenightbakerto) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

Try the Night Baker’s new Cadbury Eggs cookies just in time for spring. They also have a gooey Easter surprise cookie that will melt in your mouth. Each cookie is vacuum sealed to stay fresh for days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunner’s Bake Shop (@bunner) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:45pm PDT

Now you can get some of the best vegan cinnamon buns in the city delivered right to your door. They also sell several combo boxes of a variety of desserts to delight your sweet tooth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circles & Squares Bakery (@circles_and_squares) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

This wholesaler is offering delivery every day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with plenty to choose from. The baked goods include fudge brownies, pecan squares, honey date squares, sea salt caramel brownies or lemon squares. You can also choose from a variety of tea cakes and banana bread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Pebbles (@littlepebblesto) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

This charming bake shop sells the cutest little treats, hence the name. Try the Sakura macaron for cherry blossom season, or one of their many other tasty treats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toms Dairy Freeze (@tomsdairyfreeze) on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Soon you can enjoy Tom’s Dairy Freeze right from your couch. The popular ice cream joint will be starting to deliver and they’ve created a new takeout menu with 10 of their most popular flavours in 1L tubs. Stay tuned for more details.