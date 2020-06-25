The best fashion boutiques cover a range of styles and designer brands, from local labels to unique finds from across the world. Whether you’re looking for trendsetting items or for classic staples, these are the places to have on your list of stylish shopping destinations.

Helene Clarkson offers unique designs for women on the go designed by Clarkson herself. Each item is beautifully designed with a focus on versatility and multi-functionality. Her clothing is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. 565 Mount Pleasant Rd.

Want Boutique’s new summer line can be purchased now in store or online for free delivery. They carry something for every event from cosy loungewear to trendy evening wear to intimates and footwear. 1788 Avenue Rd.

Parpar‘s chic and trendy summer collection is perfect for a casual evening out. Whether you’re hanging out at home or going out to dinner, their cute rompers and summer dresses are perfect for a warm day. 649 St. Clair Ave. W. and 1766 Avenue Rd.

Andrews describes itself as “desk-to-dinner wardrobing.” With three locations across Toronto, it’s easy to stop by to check out their regularly updated collections, which include local and Canadian brands as well as a beautiful selection of labels from around the world like Frank & Eileen, Frame and Fabiana. CF Sherway Gardens, Bayview Village, and Yorkville Village.

Canopy Blue carries Young Fabulous & Broke’s signature tie-dye wear from L.A. They also carry brands like Veronica Beard, Equipment, and other contemporary fashions. 2582 Yonge St.

Tzatz, the size-inclusive womenswear boutique, is offering private in-store shopping (one customer at a time) from Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon; and they are open to all Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tzatz has everything from shoes to pyjamas to chic loungewear and dresses. 2476 Yonge St. and 1609 Bayview Ave.

Coal Miner’s Daughter specializes in Canadian clothing (much of which comes from local designers), jewellery, and accessories. The boutiques are by run Janine Haller and Krysten Cadd, who also sell their own line of clothing and jewellery. Hours vary by location. 1360A Queen St. E., 87 Roncesvalles Ave., 744 Queen St. W. and 3023 Dundas St. W.

Freda’s, run by a mother-daughter duo, carries a selection of casual and evening wear in sizes from four to 20. They have a private collection that’s designed and produced in-house, and they also carry high-end imported designer labels from Europe including Save the Queen, Taifun, and Luisa Cerano. It’s also worth noting that they do custom designs and on-site alterations. 86 Bathurst St.

Entering Gaspard on Queen West is like stepping onto the runway during Paris fashion week. Each item is elegant and refined with brands like Christian Wijnants and Véronique Leroy. They also carry jewellery and accessories. 886 Queen St. W.

The Narwhal Boutique, nestled in Summerhill, carries a diverse collection of effortless and trendy pieces from up-and-coming North American brands like Ulla Johnson, Ganni and Isabel Marant. They also carry comfortable footwear including their newest handmade leather sandals made in Positano, Italy. 8 Price St.