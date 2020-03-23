The best grocery delivery services in Toronto

Walking into the grocery store these days almost feels post-apocalyptic. Shelves have been wiped of their contents (especially in the pasta and canned goods aisles) and the possibility of getting everything you on your list is slim. Not to worry though, there are plenty of grocery delivery services working in high demand to get Torontonians the goods they need to make the time in isolation a little easier.

Longo’s has been running Grocery Gateway since 1997. The gourmet grocery service has a ton of premium options for you to purchase while the pandemic runs its course. With different categories set up to make your purchasing easy, you can pick from a range of dairy, packaged goods, meats and produce and the service will even recommend items and recipes for you to add to your cart.

Grocery Gateway even gives you the options to pick up some adult beverages from the LCBO. This delivery service has a $50 minimum spend, as well as a $7.99 delivery fee. You can apply for a pick-up time which will give you a 90-minute window of delivery time. Due to the increase in demand, Grocery Gateway has minimal windows available for delivery in the next couple weeks, but make sure to keep checking their site for openings or added delivery times.

This sustainable business is focussed on getting you sustainable and environmentally friendly products that are as socially responsible as they are aesthetically pleasing. Public goods focuses on packaged food products, beauty and cleaning supplies and homeware items. They make all their own packaging from sugarcane and bamboo and plant a tree every time a new member joins; they even have a ton of cruelty-free and vegan products.

At the moment all their ordering is done online or via Instagram. Shipping is free on orders over $100 and should get to your home in five to ten business days.

Instacart is a great service that works with a ton of different grocery stores located in your neighbourhood. You can grab items from stores like The Great Canadian Superstore, T&T, Shoppers Drug Mart, Bulk Barn, Pusateri’s and Loblaws. Instacart is great because they have a ton of hard-to-find imported snacks from more niche grocers in Toronto.

Their website is super easy to use and their delivery fees are based on the size of your order. They are experiencing a higher volume of orders at the moment so there’s also the option of Instacart putting your order together and having it ready for you to pick it up in-store.

If you’re a regular at the local farmers market then Fresh City Farms is the ordering source for you. Their catalogue of fresh and packaged products are all picked up from organic, small-batch, artisanal or local suppliers chosen by Fresh City. This service has a ton of prepared foods and meal kit options as well, which might you cut down your UberEats bill.

Fresh City has a minimum spend of $27 plus a delivery fee of $3 to $3.50 that’s waived on orders of $75. Delivery days are organized by different neighbourhoods in the city and orders can arrive anytime between noon and 9 p.m. At this time Fresh City has disabled sign-ups for all new accounts, but you can jump on their waitlist to find out when they are allowing new members to join.

Inabuggy picks up from a slew of Toronto stores, including Costco, McEwan Foods and the Cheese Boutique — to name few. This service is a self-isolator’s dream. With the number of shops, this service collects from, you’ll never have to leave your house again. You can get liquor, snacks, produce, meat and non-perishables from just about every gourmet to low-end grocer in the city.

To order on Inabuggy all you have to register on their site and they will diligently work to get you your order in an as little as an hour.

Comfort.to is Costco’s premier delivery service. In a time where buying things in bulk might not be the worst idea, this delivery service might be the most ideal for big families and smaller households alike. With exclusively Kirkland and Costco products, you can get all your essentials (and non-essentials) delivered right to your door.

Deliveries are free on all orders over $199, $4.99 over $99 or $11.99 if your order is below 100 bucks. the service will deliver your care package right to your door on either Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 10 p.m or Saturday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.