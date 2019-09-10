Best of North Toronto 2019

There is no shortage of fun things to do in midtown. Here’s our list on the best activities, services and repair shops to meet your every need.

BEST BEAUTY BAR

Cuticles looking a little worse for wear? Trust those arresting appendages to LTS NAILS. It’s the place to go for the ultimate manicures and pedicures featuring organic products that do the body good and keep it looking great. 540 Eglinton Ave. W.

BEST TATTOO PARLOUR

Looking to add a little colourful body art this fall? There is no better place than VILLAGE INK. The service is fantastic, the artists put in the effort and time to get it right, and the environment is spotless. 101 Yorkville Ave.

­­­BEST FLOWER SHOP

It is hard to be a good florist. Whether it is time to brighten up the home with a fresh mix or order something for a special occasion, it is hard to beat the quality and selection at APRICOT FLOWERS. 621 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

­­­BEST LASH & BROW

Think you can get away with the occasional plucking? Think again! The world of brows and lashes has exploded and with it places such as FLIRTY FLUTTERS are here to provide visionary services from micro-blading to extensions. 691 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

­­­BEST MEN’S GROOMING

Local lads know how important it is to make the extra effort in the grooming department. MANKIND GROOMING is the go-to spot for all the big-city barbering needs from a style to a beard trim or clean shave. 155 Redpath Ave.

­­­BEST BLOWOUT

Looking for a blast of style on the go? BLOWDRY LOUNGE can turn those frowny locks upside down in the wink of an eye. Try kinky curls, the lounge look or maybe an up-do will do? It has it all with great service. 1343 Yonge St.

BEST CATERING

Whether hosting a highbrow affair, large special event or an intimate dinner party, URBAN FARE CATERING offers exceptional quality and service. This beloved local business also operates a delish food shop. 1415 Bathurst St.

­­­BEST LIGHTING

Shining a light on the best fixtures and products to brighten up your home is what ROYAL LIGHTING does better than anyone else. Outstanding products, service and incredible insight flip our switch. 1549 Avenue Rd.

BEST DRY CLEANER

One would be hard-pressed to find a better cleaner of garments than the fine folks at ASHFORD CLEANERS. With more than 30 years in business, this is the place to trust with your finest tweeds and taffetas. 535 Eglinton Ave. W.

­­­BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Dr. Gidon is the heart and soul of GIDON AESTHETICS AND MEDISPA. She is caring and highly skilled, with extensive experience in cosmetic and laser dermatology. This is a place you can trust. 1849 Yonge St., #307

BEST TAILOR

Approaching serious local icon status, Penny at STYCHIN TYME continues to be the neighbourhood’s best option for hemming or transforming garments. 927 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

BEST VACUUM REPAIR

Let’s face it, cleaning gear is expensive, and replacing it is a pain. Try YORK VACUUMS they can fix anything from central vacs, to uprights to small appliances.

2029 Avenue Rd.

BEST MECHANIC

Finding a mechanic to trust that offers good service at a good price is the holy grail. And, you can find it at WALLY CLAYSON MASTER MECHANIC. Quality repairs.

76 Laird Dr.

BEST BIKE REPAIR

This local store is the best place to buy a new bicycle, but GEARS BIKE SHOP also has an amazing repair shop for everything from tune-ups to winterizing to repairs to keep you on the road.

109 Vanderhoof Ave.

BEST NIGHTS OUT

Why did the chicken cross Eglinton? Summer is over, and the need for a good laugh is real. ABSOLUTE COMEDY offers a fantastic slate of comedians in a casual, fun environment.

2335 Yonge St.

Encore! Encore! The venerable TARRAGON THEATRE can be counted on to offer the best in Canadian theatre right in the area. And this season, which kicks off Sept. 17, is no different.

30 Bridgman Ave.

Get me outta here! When it comes to escape rooms, CASA LOMA ESCAPE SERIES is far ahead of the competition with challenging games that combine history, live actors and suspense.

1 Austin Terr.