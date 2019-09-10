Best of North Toronto 2019

In a sea of big box chains, we take a look at the best local shops that are keeping main street alive and adding some character to the streets of midtown. Whether you’re looking for the perfect outfit, equipment for your next adventure, or that something special to make your house a home — these shops have you covered.

BEST CASUAL CLOTHES

Mother-daughter duo Rita Benzacar and Gillian Piltz have turned their shop, THURSDAYS, into the ultimate shopping destination for anyone looking for the perfect weekend outfit. New items arrive every Thursday. 1130 Yonge St.

BEST MENSWEAR

Pop in to TNT CONCEPT in Yorkville Village if you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe. With the full Patrick Assaraf line along with countless other designers, the shop covers everything from bomber jackets to blazers.

87 Avenue Rd.

BEST VINTAGE AND CONSIGNMENT STORE

Dawn Librach and her team have made REWIND a treasure trove of designer goods. Check their Instagram (@rewind_cr) daily as the good stuff goes fast. 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

­­­BEST FANCY FEET

Cut footloose at FLOORPLAY SOCKS. Janet Wright’s sock-only shop has hundreds of well-made and unique styles that are bound to turn heads. At FloorPlay, they’re all about having fun from the knee down. 2585 Yonge St.

­­­BEST OUTDOOR DEPOT

Planning your next big adventure? Well HIGHER GROUND has your back. Since 1987, Kevin Roher and his well equipped and highly trained staff have been sending North Toronto’s outdoor enthusiasts safely into the wild. 2541 Yonge St.

­­­BEST SHOE STORE

Few know Italian footwear better than STUDIO D owner Derrick Adams. He carries MSGM, Coclico, Sebastian, Angelo Bervicato and more. He’s now added men’s shoes and even some bags to top it off. 2570 Yonge St.

­­­BEST WATCHES

Breitling, Rolex, Patek Philippe, VAN RIJK has it all when it comes to top-of-the-line watches. The shop specializes in estate jewellery and watches and the collection is endless. 90 Eglinton Ave. E.

­­­BEST FOR BOOMERS

A neighbourhood institution since 1987, TZATZ is the kind of store that has lifelong customers. With a focus on fashion finds for women of all ages, the Tzatz team picks items that will be comfortable and flattering for all sizes. 2476 Yonge St.

­­­BEST VACATION WEAR

Before you hop off to any sunny destination — whether it be in Europe, the Caribbean or just Muskoka — you must visit SNAPDRAGON for all your vacation wear needs, from caftans to beach bags and more. 622 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

­­­BEST CASHMERE

At BLACK GOAT there is so much more than the standard cashmere sweater. With a full line of clothing for both men and women as well as accessories, Black Goat can outfit you from head to toe in cosy cashmere. 131 Bloor St. W.

­­­BEST KIDS COLLECTION

JACADI is the perfect place to find the cutest outfits for your child. Whether they’re 12 months or 12 years old this renowned kids boutique has the trendiest collections to send your kids back to school in style. 87 Avenue Rd.

BEST BIKE SHOP

If you want a bike that was made by hand with the utmost care, you’ve got to go to MARIPOSA BICYCLES. Not only are the bikes made by hand, but they are made specially for you. 45 Cranfield Rd., #6

BEST COMIC BOOK STORE

The stock at PARADISE COMICS is Marvel-lous, pardon the pun. Here, the specialty is golden, silver and bronze comics, alongside modern ones and graphic novels. 3278 Yonge St.

BEST KNICK-KNACKS

It’s often the little quaint touches that make a house into a home. At PAPERGRAFIX, you’ll find candles, bathroom accessories, frames and other housewares to personalize your space. 1708 Avenue Rd.

BEST TABLE TOP DECOR

Wish your floral centrepiece could last all year? Wish no more. Head to MIMI AND RY for stunning preserved roses that will take your entertaining game to the next level. 16 Vaughan Rd.

BEST PATIO FURNITURE

Your perfect backyard oasis is just one shopping trip away. Pop in to SOUTHPORT OUTDOOR LIVING where you can find everything from couches to firepits and outdoor kitchens. 1296 Castlefield Ave.

BEST FIREPLACES

Nothing makes a room or a home feel cosy quite like the way a fireplace does. At THE FIREPLACE SHOP, owner Peter Cook understands that, and he’s got you covered. 379 Eglinton Ave. W.

BEST FURNITURE

For those looking for top-of-the-line furniture with impeccable design, look no further than SOUTH HILL HOME. The pieces you find here will be unique, timeless and elegant. 146 Dupont St.