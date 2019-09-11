Best of North Toronto 2019 A guide to the biggest, boldest and finest of everything these Toronto neighbourhoods have to offer 3 hours ago Click each category below to find out if your favourite spots made the list of the best restaurants, shops and services in North Toronto. The top restaurants, cafés, sandwich purveyors, burger joints, bakeries and so much more. The top shops to find the perfect outfit or something special to make your house a home. The best activities for a night out, and services and repair shops to meet your every need.