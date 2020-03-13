The Cloak Bar

Beautiful, mysterious, and delicious. What else can we ask for? While best known for their unbeatable cocktail game and their $10 scotch nights, The Cloak Bar is just as dedicated to their culinary craft. The kitchen stays open until 2 a.m., and the small plates are flavourful, warming, and just decadent enough to keep you wanting more. The popcorn chicken and fried cauliflower are two of the most requested midnight bites, and while it isn’t always easy to get in (a nondescript door, a lonely telephone, a secret entryway) a late-night hang at Cloak is always worthwhile.