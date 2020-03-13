The Cloak Bar
Beautiful, mysterious, and delicious. What else can we ask for? While best known for their unbeatable cocktail game and their $10 scotch nights, The Cloak Bar is just as dedicated to their culinary craft. The kitchen stays open until 2 a.m., and the small plates are flavourful, warming, and just decadent enough to keep you wanting more. The popcorn chicken and fried cauliflower are two of the most requested midnight bites, and while it isn’t always easy to get in (a nondescript door, a lonely telephone, a secret entryway) a late-night hang at Cloak is always worthwhile.
Alberts Real Jamaican
Ask anyone who’s lived in St. Clair West Village in the past decade and they’ll tell you the thing they love most about the neighbourhood is Albert’s Real Jamaican. While the menu here isn’t limited (they've got jerk chicken, hearty platters, and more), the roti is really something else. Thick and flavourful stews (beef, chicken, goat, and vegetarian) with huge chunks of potatoes are wrapped in tender freshly-made chickpea roti for $8 to $12. The place is a licensed late-night hangout until 11 p.m. on weeknights and 1:30 a.m. on weekends.
The Lakeview Restaurant
One of the oldest and most beloved diners left in Toronto, this gem isn’t just open late — it never closes. The world even knows about Lakeview thanks to its appearance on the show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Since 1932, Torontonians have known it as the “handshake” diner: a warm, forever welcoming spot that serves phenomenal food all night long. A favourite wind-down spot amongst musicians both local and international, the crowd is usually just as wonderful as the food, making this one of Toronto’s best places to grab a bite after hours.
Bar Raval
There’s always a wait at Bar Raval, but once you’re in it’s easy to understand why. The Barcelona-inspired bar has some truly breathtaking décor. Dusty unmarked wine bottles line the swirling wood worked ceiling, and low light and a raucous atmosphere make things simultaneously intimate and buzzy. The kitchen here is open late, and it’s the perfect place to order a myriad of small plates to share among friends and a couple of hand-crafted cocktails.
Pho Xe Lua
Up the stairs of a little building in Chinatown sits the bright and spacious Pho Xe Lua. A longstanding late-night favourite, this spot is known for its' superb noodles, tender meats, and great bowls of pho. The menu's Vietnamese dishes are varied and well-executed, and the service is friendly and fast. While daytime patrons here range from age 6-60, the nighttime crowd is a hodgepodge of young adults unwinding over hot bowls and overflowing plates. Toronto’s full of truly exceptional places to grab a bowl of pho, but when it comes to the wee hours, Pho Xe Lua is a great place to end up.