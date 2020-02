In search of the best macarons in Toronto? The sweet and airy treats sandwich rich ganache or buttercream for a crisp and then chewy, melt-in-your-mouth sensation unlike anything else. In this blind taste test, the city’s most popular macaron masters, from Nadege and La Bamboche, to Bobbette & Belle and Ruelo Patisserie, step up for the challenge. Chef Mark McEwan puts their sweet meringue-based confections to the test and ranks the top six spots in the 6ix.

Fun fact: Contrary to popular belief, macarons originated in Italy in the 15th century and were later adapted by the French.