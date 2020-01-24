The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

Roselle
Roselle opened a new bakery on Queen West in August 2019. And while they're not deserting the fare that put its original Corktown location on international ‘best of’ lists, the move is opening up exciting doors for owners Stephanie Duong and Bruce Lee. Long-time fans will note that the bigger space has even less seating than the Corktown original, but there is a very delicious reason for this: in addition to becoming the company’s flagship store, it’s also the culmination of Duong and Lee’s dream of having a space to focus on a dedicated line of viennoiserie (a baking method that yields a gorgeous pastry texture and usually involves a lamination process of meticulously layering dough and butter).
Dainties Macaron
Macarons — the trendy French sweets known to double as party décor thanks to their endless colour palettes and charming size — have gotten a Korean-inspired makeover at Spadina and Dundas. Dainties Macaron opened in the summer of 2019 and the brothers behind the operation have been playing with everything from flour to flavours, to filling. The Korean rice flour used in this macaron mix (injeolmi) achieves the same delicate yet confident texture that traditional macarons rely on almond flour to achieve. While best known for their hefty macaron ice cream sandwiches, Dainties is also on the macaron map for their inventive flavour combos like red wine fig, yuzu chocolate, and Froot Loops milk.
Bloom Cafe
When the long-awaited matcha darling Tsujiri Patisserie landed at Yonge and Wellesley, patrons were surprised to see it close just a few months later in June 2019. Turns out chef Tomoyuki Rikuta of the now-global Japanese chain, wanted to do something a little different with this particular spot. So, Bloom Cafe was born in late August 2019. While still including a few Tsujiri-inspired favourites, the menu is clear on one thing: Bloom is much more than just matcha. The new spot has become known for their lavish cream puffs and for their exclusive roll cakes that feature seasonal flavours like holiday chestnut or summer strawberries and cream.
Isle of Coffee
Isle of Coffee (a homonymic play on ‘I love coffee’) opened in November 2019, bringing specialty coffees and homemade baked treats to Eglington and Avenue. Small lot coffee beans from Seth Taylor: Coffee By Design and teas from the exquisite Brooklyn Tea Atelier Belloqc are at the core of Isle’s beverage menu. The baked goods are all made in house. Various sweet tartes, madeleines, and cookies are often on offer, and the scones come in sweet and savoury rotating batches like caramel fig, chorizo olive, and almond bostok.
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Cake Cove, a St. Clair bakery beloved by Torontonians and international celebrities alike, was devastated by a flood in January 2019. After a modestly successful Indiegogo campaign, the space recouped some losses and the team was able to launch The GOoDS, or, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, on Queen West later that fall. Their previous iteration was known for the talent and artistry that went into each grand creation. The work coming out of the new spot is just as gorgeous and still deliciously macabre. Custom designs are still a popular option for patronage, and the company’s slogan #FeedYourFandom pays decadent tribute to their continued affinity for fandom-inspired creations like Star Wars galaxy truffles or your acceptance letter from Hogwarts.