Best Old-School Pizzerias

Vesuvio Pizzeria

In 1957 when frozen foods became part of grocery store chains and a new house cost roughly 12K, Toronto’s oldest pizzeria was born in the west end. Still owned by the Pugliese family, using the same seasoned recipes, Vesuvio’s has set the pizza standard high for the rest of the city. In fact, they say about half the pizza joints in Toronto learned from them or were influenced by them, which is a bold statement, but sounds about right since they’ve been around for over 60 years.