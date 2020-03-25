The Best Pizza Delivery in Toronto | TRNTO.com

General Assembly Pizza
This hip Entertainment District pizzeria serves loosely Neapolitan-style pies that are made-to-order. In response to the COVID-19 dining room closures, GA recently launched pizza kits complete with their signature naturally leavened dough. The kits are available for delivery through Uber Eats and Foodora (but those who don’t want to put in the extra work can still order regular pizzas to-go).
North of Brooklyn Pizzeria
North of Brooklyn serves Neapolitan-style pizza on thin, hand-stretched dough. The menu offers a mix of approachable and more unexpected topping choices to suit pizza lovers of all stripes. Although their in-bar locations on Dundas West and Geary Ave. have temporarily closed, the other three locations remain open. This joint is typically known for offering whole pies, as well as pizza-by-the-slice but, for now, they’re serving full pizzas only (which, when the pizza is this good, isn’t necessarily a bad thing).
Frank's Pizza House
Located in Corso Italia, Frank’s Pizza House is an old-school, family-run pizzeria that’s been cooking up pies since 1965. Their classic pizzas served on fresh-made dough regularly scoop up local awards, including a 2nd place win in the traditional pizza category at the 2018 Canadian Pizza Summit. In addition to offering delivery pies, Frank’s sells their dough, sauce, and toppings separately for those who want to try making pizza at home.
Queen Margherita Pizza
The self-described queen of Neapolitan pizza, Queen Margherita Pizza specializes in wood-fired pizzas made with 100 percent Italian tomato sauce and tipo 00 flour dough. They have an extensive selection of bianco pizzas for those who like their pies minus the sauce, as well as a gluten-free crust option. All three of their locations remain open for pick-up and delivery, and they recently launched a Monday night pick-up deal that gets you four pizzas for $49.
Vivo Pizza + Pasta
This cheerful chain with eight locations across Toronto and the GTA prides itself on offering traditional Italian pizza at an affordable price. Their Neapolitan pizzas emphasize ingredients and toppings imported straight from Italy, including the Prosciutto Pizza, which is covered in San Marzano tomato sauce, Fior di latte cheese, prosciutto, arugula and Parmigiano Reggiano. Although their dine-in service is paused, Vivo’s continues to offer takeout and delivery.
Oretta
Oretta aims to offer an old-meet-new experience, preparing authentic Italian dishes with a contemporary cooking ethos. The diverse menu, which spans various regions of Italy, includes a number of Roman-style pizza options. The restaurant is currently offering an abbreviated menu for delivery and, until the end of March, they’re running a special promo buy one get one free deal on their margherita pizza.
Maker Pizza
Maker Pizza sets itself apart from other pizza delivery joints with its high-quality ingredients and inventive toppings (a menu developed by Toronto celebrity chef Matty Matheson doesn’t hurt either). Their dough is handmade from 00 Italian flour and aged for three days, before being double baked. The result is a thin pie with a wonderfully puffy crust. In response to COVID-19, Maker Pizza is offering free delivery (with a lowered minimum order) and providing free small pizzas for frontline healthcare workers.
Descendant Pizza
While we all love a perfectly blistered Neapolitan pizza, some days call for a double dose of carbs. Descendant Pizza delivers (pun intended) with its thick, Detroit-style pizza. The toppings are as boundary-pushing as the pies themselves, with the Jaffna mashing up a classic pizza with a Sri Lankan kothu roti. Whatever toppings you opt for, make sure to snag the corner piece (the crispiest and most delicious slice) for yourself.