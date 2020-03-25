The Best Pizza Delivery in Toronto | TRNTO.com

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

North of Brooklyn serves Neapolitan-style pizza on thin, hand-stretched dough. The menu offers a mix of approachable and more unexpected topping choices to suit pizza lovers of all stripes. Although their in-bar locations on Dundas West and Geary Ave. have temporarily closed, the other three locations remain open. This joint is typically known for offering whole pies, as well as pizza-by-the-slice but, for now, they’re serving full pizzas only (which, when the pizza is this good, isn’t necessarily a bad thing).