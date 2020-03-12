The Best Spring Rolls in Toronto

Runner-up: Bolan
McEwan noted that these spring rolls were “nicely rolled.” Both judges enjoyed the texture, but Chen said that the filling was “a little bit sweet.” She added that the ratio of filling to wrapper was somewhat low, and that the rolls could use a little more filling. 709 Mt Pleasant Rd., $6.95 for three
Casa Manila
Both judges found the flavour of these spring rolls to be unexpected but tasty. Chen said that these rolls were the “most flavourful,” but they reminded her of a sausage roll. Although they liked them, McEwan and Chen felt these weren’t traditional spring rolls. 879 York Mills Rd., $10 for eight
Kwan
McEwan and Chen both described the flavour of these spring rolls as mild. Both judges would have liked the wrappers to have a slightly more crispy texture and a deeper golden colour. They said the amount of filling was good, but they would prefer the rolls to have a bolder flavour. 808 York Mills Rd., #8, $5 for two