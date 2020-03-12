Best Of Toronto
The Best Spring Rolls in Toronto

Just in time for spring, Mark McEwan and Alma’s Anna Chen put the city’s best spring rolls to the ultimate test.

Fun fact: Spring rolls are believed to have originated in eastern China during the Jin Dynasty, between AD 266 and 420.

 

Winner: Lime Asian Kitchen

McEwan and Chen chose these spring rolls as their favourite overall, praising their crispy wrapper texture and the flavour of their filling. Chen also noted that they “look nice” and added they had “a good amount of filling.” 3243 Yonge St., $5.50 for two
Runner-up: Bolan

McEwan noted that these spring rolls were “nicely rolled.” Both judges enjoyed the texture, but Chen said that the filling was “a little bit sweet.” She added that the ratio of filling to wrapper was somewhat low, and that the rolls could use a little more filling. 709 Mt Pleasant Rd., $6.95 for three
Casa Manila

Both judges found the flavour of these spring rolls to be unexpected but tasty. Chen said that these rolls were the “most flavourful,” but they reminded her of a sausage roll. Although they liked them, McEwan and Chen felt these weren’t traditional spring rolls. 879 York Mills Rd., $10 for eight
Restoran Malaysia

McEwan and Chen both felt that the flavour of these spring rolls didn’t quite hit the mark. Although their appearance was fine, both judges thought the flavour of the filling was too subtle and the wrappers weren’t crispy. 815 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., $6 for two
R & D

McEwan and Chen enjoyed the unconventional flavour of these French onion spring rolls, but they said they missed the crunch of a classic vegetable filling. They would have preferred it to have a crispier wrapper to balance the meatier texture of the filling. 241 Spadina Ave., $11 for three
Kwan

McEwan and Chen both described the flavour of these spring rolls as mild. Both judges would have liked the wrappers to have a slightly more crispy texture and a deeper golden colour. They said the amount of filling was good, but they would prefer the rolls to have a bolder flavour. 808 York Mills Rd., #8, $5 for two
Tao Northern Chinese

Both judges noted that these spring rolls had a very “woodsy” flavour, saying that the filling included lots of mushrooms. They found the flavour surprising but good. Chen mentioned the filling was very “meaty” and McEwan described it as “dense.” 220 Laird Dr., $8 for two
Sorn Thai

McEwan and Chen praised the crispy wrapper of these spring rolls, with McEwan describing them as having a “nice crunch.” Chen noted that the filling had a pleasant mustard flavour, but both judges felt these rolls could use a bit more flavour overall. 2550 Yonge St., $4.15 for two
