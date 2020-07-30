WINNER: NADÈGE

McEwan was a big fan of the Pink Blossom cake with raspberry crème brûlée and lemon chantilly from Nadège Patisserie in Rosedale. McEwan called it “creamy yet light” and loved the edible flowers and look of it. “It’s beautifully presented,” McEwan said. The “real citrus flavour and delicious raspberry centre” wowed McEwan, who went on to add that, “the nuts and candied lemon also provide a nice texture.” 1099 Yonge St., $8.75