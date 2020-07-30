WINNER: NADÈGE
McEwan was a big fan of the Pink Blossom cake with raspberry crème brûlée and lemon chantilly from Nadège Patisserie in Rosedale. McEwan called it “creamy yet light” and loved the edible flowers and look of it. “It’s beautifully presented,” McEwan said. The “real citrus flavour and delicious raspberry centre” wowed McEwan, who went on to add that, “the nuts and candied lemon also provide a nice texture.” 1099 Yonge St., $8.75
THOBORS BOULANGERIE
“This looks like a classic lemon meringue. Very well presented,” McEwan said of the Lily cake. “The lime curd is delicious. Great flavour and texture. The mint-soaked sponge cake is an interesting twist, and the crust carries well (it is quite hard!).” 627 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $7.40
BAKE CODE
McEwan dubbed the purple-layered creation from this North York bakery a fun take on a taro mousse cake. “Nutty and sweet flavours are coming through,” he said. “I can tell this is taro, which has a starchiness and more of a vanilla taste. The flavour here is quite delicate.” 4910 Yonge St., $4.70