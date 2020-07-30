 The Best Midsummer Cakes in Toronto | TRNTO.com
The Best Midsummer Cakes in Toronto

Chef Mark McEwan finds out what bakeries have the best artisanal cakes in town. Sweeten up the season with these fresh new flavours — from mango mousse and passion fruit coulis to coconut nectar creations.

WINNER: NADÈGE

McEwan was a big fan of the Pink Blossom cake with raspberry crème brûlée and lemon chantilly from Nadège Patisserie in Rosedale. McEwan called it “creamy yet light” and loved the edible flowers and look of it. “It’s beautifully presented,” McEwan said. The “real citrus flavour and delicious raspberry centre” wowed McEwan, who went on to add that, “the nuts and candied lemon also provide a nice texture.” 1099 Yonge St., $8.75

RUNNER-UP: DUO PATISSERIE

“This has a great crust!” McEwan said of the Yuco cake with coconut nectar, cheesecake and yuzu mango fruit. “The yuzu flavour really comes through, and the coconut is very natural. The look complements the ingredients well,” he said. 230 Commerce Valley Dr. E., #4, $7.25

BOMOU

“I absolutely love the pistachio mousse,” McEwan said of the Shahzade cake. “The mousse is light and airy — it is extremely delicious. The combination of pistachio and rosewater is classic in Middle Eastern desserts and really tasty.” 1636 Bayview Ave., $8.50

THOBORS BOULANGERIE

“This looks like a classic lemon meringue. Very well presented,” McEwan said of the Lily cake. “The lime curd is delicious. Great flavour and texture. The mint-soaked sponge cake is an interesting twist, and the crust carries well (it is quite hard!).” 627 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $7.40

PATISSERIE LA CIGOGNE

The Dream of China cake, with its strawberry mousse and passion fruit coulis, impressed McEwan. “Love the mini macaron and lovely tempered chocolate,” he said. “The passion fruit and berry work really well together.” 1419 Danforth Ave., $7.50

BAKE CODE

McEwan dubbed the purple-layered creation from this North York bakery a fun take on a taro mousse cake. “Nutty and sweet flavours are coming through,” he said. “I can tell this is taro, which has a starchiness and more of a vanilla taste. The flavour here is quite delicate.” 4910 Yonge St., $4.70

RAHIER

McEwan enjoyed the Mata Hari cake, with mango and coconut mousse. “The gooseberry is pretty but perhaps misleading as I couldn’t taste this through the cake. It complemented the flavours well, however.” McEwan was particularly fond of the papaya compote and texture. 1586 Bayview Ave., $15.71
