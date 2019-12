Tourtière is a savoury meat pie traditionally eaten around the holidays. The comforting pastry dates back to the French-Canadian colonies in the late 1700s and originates in Quebec. But where can pie lovers go when they have a hankering for one in Toronto? Chef Mark McEwan has the answer. The taste test master samples the city’s finest purveyors of this Québécois classic that are sure to impress and entice your gourmet guests this holiday season.