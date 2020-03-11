Best Of Toronto

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

As organic, natural and biodynamic wines have grown more popular across Toronto, so too have spots dedicated to serving them. A glass or bottle of fine wine has become more than just a side kick accompaniment to a fantastic meal, it’s become the main event. Wine bars have become a thing of the now. With a ton of intimate outposts serving wine and snacks, people are opting out of the big sit down meal and are craving a more snackable style.

So with that in mind, we turn to Toronto’s most notable sommeliers for a glass (or two) of vino. From casual hideaways like Nice Nice in Parkdale, to elegant spaces like Bar Piquette, these top wine destinations offer great ambiance alongside thoughtfully curated wine philosophies, and at times, some show-stopping snacks for the table.

Bar Piquette

Beer lovers step aside, Bar Piquette is the rotating “tap house” of a wine lover’s dreams. Offering up to 100 wines on any given day, it’s the little touches like handwritten labels and chalkboard scrawl that make Bar Piquette such a dream. Staff expertly guide each guest through an enormous list of exceptional wines. The weight of decades of experience in hospitality, flavour, and style on part of the big names behind this outpost (Grant van Gameren, Ellen Shrybman, Nathan Morell) is easy to spot. 
Nice Nice

This intimate Parkdale wine bar is the new kid on the block. General manager Gabriel Parniak is at the helm of the operation. He lets his passion for an ever-evolving roster of accessible wines with great backstories shine. Affordability is also a major component here, as most wines come in around $10 a glass. The snacks are provided by their sister restaurant Paris Paris. But, if you find yourself at the end of your third glass and need something more substantial in your belly, Extra Burger operates in the same space and their delicious eats are more than welcome next to a glass of wine.
Après Wine Bar

This organic wine bar is a sister company to Jeff Kang’s celebrated Queen West restaurant, Canis. Sustainable farming practices that avoid waste are at the core of the Après ethos, and you’ll find exciting choices for natural and skin contact wines readily available here. One of the reasons why Après is no stranger to many of the city's ‘best of’ lists is their passion for working with small-batch producers and obscure grape varietals. A wine night here combines hospitality with curated options. Staff take wine-curious guests through the stories and technical elements behind each meticulously sourced bottle. 

While Boxcar Social is a popular resto-café with four Toronto locations (and even one in Halifax) when the evening rolls around the lights are dimmed, a few laptops get put away, and corks start popping. The laidback yet stylish ambiance of every Boxcar outpost in the city is a big reason why each neighbourhood sojourn quickly develops a dedicated client base, and while the staff may not always be ready to offer a passionate soliloquy on each wine, the choices are often fun, refreshing, and a great alternative to fancier (and pricier) nights out.
Midfield Wine Bar

Open since 2012, Midfield Wine Bar is Little Portugal’s hidden gem. General manager and wine director Annette Bruley is bringing in a wide range of vino from across the globe, all of which she has a personal connection to. Midfield offers a carefully curated selection of over 350 low-intervention wines, made and bottled with a ton of TLC. A great thing about this Dundas West and Gladstone spot is that they rotate their by-the-glass list often, allowing you to try a whole range of different grape varietals without having to splurge for the whole bottle. Looking for something to eat while you’re sipping? Chef Mark Redman is cooking up some thoughtful Canadian cuisine, designed for sharing with your drinking buddies.

This little spot on the Ossington strip has created an approachable way for Torontonians to get to know different Greek grape varietals. The wine program at Bar Koukla is a show-stopping list of 20 to 25 biodynamic, organic and natural Greek wines, hand selected by owner Thanos Tripi and co. The newest member of the Mamakas Food Group have imported an eclectic list of Greek bottles to try by the glass, along with a menu of meze items and its very own raw bar. Folks can sit, snack and sip the night away in a space inspired by the warm, coastal vibe of Greece.
