As organic, natural and biodynamic wines have grown more popular across Toronto, so too have spots dedicated to serving them. A glass or bottle of fine wine has become more than just a side kick accompaniment to a fantastic meal, it’s become the main event. Wine bars have become a thing of the now. With a ton of intimate outposts serving wine and snacks, people are opting out of the big sit down meal and are craving a more snackable style.

So with that in mind, we turn to Toronto’s most notable sommeliers for a glass (or two) of vino. From casual hideaways like Nice Nice in Parkdale, to elegant spaces like Bar Piquette, these top wine destinations offer great ambiance alongside thoughtfully curated wine philosophies, and at times, some show-stopping snacks for the table.