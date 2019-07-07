Best Of Toronto

Toronto’s Best Pho

Despite chef David Lee’s love of all things plant-based over at Planta, sometimes he just wants a bowl of pho. With chicken. Or beef. We got Lee to dish on his favourite places to grab pho, both downtown Toronto as well as out in the ‘burbs. Travel for pho? This we will definitely do. After all, pho is life.

PHO METRO

Scarberia is home to some incredible pho. When in the mood for beefy goodness, chef Lee is sure to stop by Pho Metro. The pho dac biet comes loaded with beef, boasting rare beef, brisket, beef balls and tripe. “Great broth, with flavours of cinnamon, beef, and star anise,” says Lee of the dish. “Clean but homey.”

THE PHO RESTAURANT

This Markham place is known for letting diners play paint-by-numbers with their broth and toppings combos. Chef Lee is always sure to order the spicy tom yum soup base with satay. “Awesome for the cold weather — this will make you sweat.” Lee says of the soup. “The spice reminds me of Thailand."

PHO MI VIET THAI

Over in Vaughan, Pho Mi Viet Thai is a longtime not-so-hidden-gem for serious adorers of pho. When here, chef Lee dives into number 213 on the menu, which arrives tableside and overflowing with chicken, flank, brisket and beef ball. “You have to be very hungry, and in the mood for texture and body,” notes Lee.

PHO TIEN THANH

Fortunately not all of chef Lee’s picks involve a small journey (and the requisite automobile). Pho Tien Thanh is an Ossington classic. Their chicken noodle soup is what gets chef Lee going every time. “Simple but so satisfying, chicken soup like my grandmother would make it,” Lee says.

PHO LINH

Pho Linh demands a weekday visit, which has several positives. One, there will be no line and two, the eatery doles out its pork and crab meat noodle soup Mondays through Thursdays. “This pho is very rich, so make sure you have room,” chef Lee notes. “Indulgent and delicious!” 
