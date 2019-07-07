Toronto’s Best Pho

PHO METRO
Scarberia is home to some incredible pho. When in the mood for beefy goodness, chef Lee is sure to stop by Pho Metro. The pho dac biet comes loaded with beef, boasting rare beef, brisket, beef balls and tripe. “Great broth, with flavours of cinnamon, beef, and star anise,” says Lee of the dish. “Clean but homey.”
THE PHO RESTAURANT
This Markham place is known for letting diners play paint-by-numbers with their broth and toppings combos. Chef Lee is always sure to order the spicy tom yum soup base with satay. “Awesome for the cold weather — this will make you sweat.” Lee says of the soup. “The spice reminds me of Thailand."
PHO MI VIET THAI
Over in Vaughan, Pho Mi Viet Thai is a longtime not-so-hidden-gem for serious adorers of pho. When here, chef Lee dives into number 213 on the menu, which arrives tableside and overflowing with chicken, flank, brisket and beef ball. “You have to be very hungry, and in the mood for texture and body,” notes Lee.
PHO TIEN THANH
Fortunately not all of chef Lee’s picks involve a small journey (and the requisite automobile). Pho Tien Thanh is an Ossington classic. Their chicken noodle soup is what gets chef Lee going every time. “Simple but so satisfying, chicken soup like my grandmother would make it,” Lee says.