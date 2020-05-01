It takes two to taco

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mark McEwan and chef Elia Herrera of Los Colibris take on tacos al pastor, the most classic pork spit-roasted taco money can buy. (Cool fact: It has Lebanese roots!) These local spots are not only delivering tacos, some are even upping the ante with margaritas too (Mariachi’s will depending on your location). Now, on with May’s Mexican festivities!