WINNER: BLACK VELVET COFFEE
McEwan went gaga for this flavour, from Delight Organic Fair Trade Chocolate on Dundas, and loved seeing the traces of ground coffee in each spoonful. “This ice cream is not too sweet and has a great texture,” he said. “There is a rich coffee flavour, and you can taste the quality ingredients. Delicious!” 3040 Dundas St. W., $11.95 for a half litre
RUNNER-UP: KEY LIME PIE
McEwan was a big fan of this scoop from Summer’s Ice Cream in Yorkville. The flavour tied for second, with McEwan describing it as “very refreshing” with a bit of zest. “This is icier than the others — closer to a sorbet,” he said. “I really like the bright citrus flavour. 101 Yorkville Ave,, $11.99 for a half litre
RUNNER-UP: BURNT MARSHMALLOW
Meant to evoke memories of sitting around the campfire, this sweet find from Ed’s Real Scoop was another top contender. McEwan was quick to note the caramel ribbons running through it. “I can taste the burnt toffee flavour,” he said. “And the crunchy toffee pieces give it a nice texture.” 189 Roncesvalles Ave., $9.50 for a pint