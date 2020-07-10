 The best ice cream in Toronto for this summer | TRNTO.com
The best ice cream in Toronto

As ice cream parlours anticipate a make-or-break summer, many are upping their game with inventive new flavours. Chef Mark McEwan finds out what spots have the coolest creations in town, from one shop’s chocolatey concoction to a midtown haunt’s icy tart treat.

WINNER: BLACK VELVET COFFEE

McEwan went gaga for this flavour, from Delight Organic Fair Trade Chocolate on Dundas, and loved seeing the traces of ground coffee in each spoonful. “This ice cream is not too sweet and has a great texture,” he said. “There is a rich coffee flavour, and you can taste the quality ingredients. Delicious!” 3040 Dundas St. W., $11.95 for a half litre

RUNNER-UP: KEY LIME PIE

McEwan was a big fan of this scoop from Summer’s Ice Cream in Yorkville. The flavour tied for second, with McEwan describing it as “very refreshing” with a bit of zest. “This is icier than the others — closer to a sorbet,” he said. “I really like the bright citrus flavour. 101 Yorkville Ave,, $11.99 for a half litre

RUNNER-UP: BURNT MARSHMALLOW

Meant to evoke memories of sitting around the campfire, this sweet find from Ed’s Real Scoop was another top contender. McEwan was quick to note the caramel ribbons running through it. “I can taste the burnt toffee flavour,” he said. “And the crunchy toffee pieces give it a nice texture.” 189 Roncesvalles Ave., $9.50 for a pint

UNICORN

This colourful creation from Dutch Dreams didn’t wow McEwan, but he noted it would be a big hit with kids. “It’s very sweet and reminds me of a classic birthday cake frosting.” It’s even got some candy pieces mixed in. 36 Vaughan Rd., $10 for a half litre

LAVENDER LEMONADE

The burst of citrus and swirls of lavender definitely caught McEwan’s attention. “It has a good balance of flavours, which reminds me of lemon curd,” he said of the Big Chill’s sweet and “fresh” offering. 566 College St., $12.99 for a pint

SALTY CARAMEL CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

McEwan called this flave from Booyah “extremely sweet,” with chocolate chunks that have caramel inside. “The combination makes the taste even sweeter!” 16 Vaughan Rd. A, $11 for a pint

BLACK RASPBERRY THUNDER

McEwan loved the white chocolate and raspberry mix from the Old Firehall Confectionery in the 905. “It’s creamy, but I can taste the freshness of the berries coming through.” 170 Main St., Markham, $25.99 for 32 oz.
