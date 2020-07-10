WINNER: BLACK VELVET COFFEE

McEwan went gaga for this flavour, from Delight Organic Fair Trade Chocolate on Dundas, and loved seeing the traces of ground coffee in each spoonful. “This ice cream is not too sweet and has a great texture,” he said. “There is a rich coffee flavour, and you can taste the quality ingredients. Delicious!” 3040 Dundas St. W., $11.95 for a half litre