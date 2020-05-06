Il Gelato Di Carlotta
McEwan teamed up with chef Alida Solomon to taste gelato. They were blown away by the pistachio from this Vaughan Mills shop. "It tastes like it came out of the shell," said Solomon. McEwan said the pistachio and the caffé are the most authentic. 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr. $33.89/litre (Send a text to 289-968-6010 to place your order.)
House of Chan
House of Chan gets its key lime pies from Joe Stone Crab in Miami. It won McEwan over. “There’s zest in it, which makes it nice and bright,” he said. “The pastry’s really tender. This one had the best taste, the best mouthfeel.” 514 Eglinton Ave. W. $70/pie, $8/slice (Call 416-781-5575 to place your order.)
Nadège
These macarons knocked it out of the park, with McEwan describing them as “pretty much perfect” in flavour, texture and presentation. He noted that “You barely have to bite them … they almost dissolve in your mouth,” adding, “That’s exactly the way it should be.” 1099 Yonge St., $32 for 12 (Place your order for pickup or delivery on their website.)
Dipped Donuts
To taste doughnuts, McEwan teamed up with Nadège Nourian and chose this cookies-and-cream offering from Dipped Donuts. "It's everything you want in a doughnut," said McEwan, and Nourian said she liked the look of it. 161 Baldwin St., $2.88/doughnut (Orders can be placed on their website or through food delivery apps.)