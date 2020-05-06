 The best Mother's Day treats in Toronto | TRNTO.com
The best Mother’s Day treats in Toronto

To stop the spread of COVID-19, we will be celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still treat your mom. We’ve rounded up chef Mark McEwan’s favourite sweet treats from the past that are available for pickup and delivery. Place your orders and make sure Mom still feels special on her day. She deserves it.

Phipps Desserts

“That has cheesy goodness,” said McEwan of this dulce de leche slice. He argued that this cheesecake was the most traditional of the bunch and that “the caramel was a nice touch.” 1875 Leslie St., Unit 21, $28.95 (Call 416-391-5800 to place your order.)

Il Gelato Di Carlotta

McEwan teamed up with chef Alida Solomon to taste gelato. They were blown away by the pistachio from this Vaughan Mills shop. "It tastes like it came out of the shell," said Solomon. McEwan said the pistachio and the caffé are the most authentic. 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr. $33.89/litre (Send a text to 289-968-6010 to place your order.)

House of Chan

House of Chan gets its key lime pies from Joe Stone Crab in Miami. It won McEwan over. “There’s zest in it, which makes it nice and bright,” he said. “The pastry’s really tender. This one had the best taste, the best mouthfeel.” 514 Eglinton Ave. W. $70/pie, $8/slice (Call 416-781-5575 to place your order.)
macaron nadege

Nadège

These macarons knocked it out of the park, with McEwan describing them as “pretty much perfect” in flavour, texture and presentation. He noted that “You barely have to bite them … they almost dissolve in your mouth,” adding, “That’s exactly the way it should be.” 1099 Yonge St., $32 for 12 (Place your order for pickup or delivery on their website.)

Chocolateria

McEwan loved this “kitchen sink” chocolate bark with milk and dark and white chocolate. “There’s nice texture all the way through it,” he said. “It has the right amount of added ingredients.” 361 Roncesvalles Ave., $5.97 (The shop is open for take-out.)

Dipped Donuts

To taste doughnuts, McEwan teamed up with Nadège Nourian and chose this cookies-and-cream offering from Dipped Donuts. "It's everything you want in a doughnut," said McEwan, and Nourian said she liked the look of it. 161 Baldwin St., $2.88/doughnut (Orders can be placed on their website or through food delivery apps.)

The Flaky Tart

This cream cheese–filled, caramel-topped pumpkin spice bun was McEwan’s favourite of the bunch. “I love cream cheese frosting. It has a nice balance and moisture level.” 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $5 (Place your order for pickup or delivery on their website.)
