Chefs pick T.O.’s best backyard barbecue

In our ultimate guide to throwing the most delicious backyard barbecue, we asked five chefs to grill popular barbecue items at home. Here chef Nuit Regular, known for her popular Thai restaurants such as Pai and Kiin, grills up some pre-marinated chicken from local butcher shops. Which one takes the cake? The butterflied bird from a Thornhill butcher.