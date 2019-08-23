Toronto’s Best Veggie Burger

Chef Mark McEwan, the man behind the famous $40 shaved truffle and brie de meaux–topped eight-ounce Bymark burger, names the best veggie burgers in Toronto. Read on to find out what the taste test master thought of each of these plant-based patties.
West Coast Veggie Burger
“It is the best package. It has the best bun, is the best size and has nice toppings,” says McEwan of the winning burger, topped with cheddar cheese, avocado and honey watercress mayo. 4899 Yonge St., $15.48
Vegan Big Mac
“There’s no way you can get your mouth around that,” says McEwan and laughs as he bites the big burger piled high with two patties, “It is definitely a riff on the Big Mac. The patties actually resemble meat.” 1346 Queen St. W. (Located in Vegandale Brewery), $17
BBQ Burger
Although McEwan loves the quinoa-battered onion ring and the texture of the patty, he says, “If the bun were a little bit softer, that would have been nice.” 90 Eglinton Ave. E., $18
Truffle Planta Burger
McEwan says that the patty feels like real meat, and it has a nice traditional burger look. “The truffle fritter is tasty. It’s a nice element,” he says. 1221 Bay St., $27.95
Veggie Burger
This hummus, artichoke and cashew patty in a lettuce wrap is more of a salad in McEwan’s eyes: “If you’re going to call it a burger, you should try to emulate the experience of a burger,” he says. 7 Marie Labatte Rd., $19
Vegan Burger
McEwan thinks they did an excellent job on the black bean, mushrooms and quinoa patty. “It has a good char on it,” he says. “The garnishing is traditional, and it’s a nice size.” 3391 Yonge St., $12.95
Mushroom Melt Burger
This patty made from red lentils and black rice has the option of coming
on a gluten-free bun or on lettuce, which McEwan says they did a great job of. 264 Dupont St., $15
Garden of Eatin'
Even though this burger isn’t
the most aesthetically pleasing of the bunch, McEwan really likes the taste. “The patty is quite good. I like the lentil in it,
and I like the chipotle aîoli,” he praises. 7241 Bathurst St., $9.99