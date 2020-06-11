Ten road trip-worthy restaurants opening their patios this weekend

This story has been updated as of 4 p.m., June 11
Much of Ontario will be entering stage two of reopening this Friday, which means restaurants and bars are allowed to restart sit-down service on their outdoor patios.
The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) remain in stage one, for now, we’ll need to wait a little longer to dine-out again locally.
With restaurants suffering throughout the province, it might be an opportunity for local residents to stretch culinary boundaries a little further while also doing some economic good. But, doing so safely is paramount.
We checked in with Ontario’s Office of the Premier, following Doug Ford’s comment about residents being able to visit out-of-town areas such as wineries in Prince Edward County.
The official response urged caution when visiting “especially from higher transmission areas (regions in Stage 1) to lower transmission areas (regions in Stage 2).”
“If individuals/households do travel, they should apply consistently the same public health measures that they would at home, and follow public health advice,” read the statement, in part.
But what do local municipalities think?
The city of Waterloo’s director of communications, Tony Iavarone, said, “If people choose to come that’s fine, our expectation is that they follow physical distancing measures that are in place, so that they and residents of the City of Waterloo remain safe and healthy.”
If visiting, please follow all the required health and safety protocols, which the Province outlined to us for this article:
- Individuals who are ill should stay at home.
- Secondary residences, short-term rentals, etc. should only be used by one household unit, and members should not be sick or in self-isolation.
- Individuals and households should follow provincial emergency orders, municipal by-laws, and public health advice such as physical distancing (staying two metres from individuals not in your immediate household), regular and thorough handwashing, etc.
- Individuals at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should remain at home.
Here is a list of 10 fine restaurants within a two-hour drive of Toronto that are opening up their patios this weekend.
Braai House, Stratford
View this post on Instagram
OPEN! Yes! That’s right! We will be open this Friday for lunch and dinner on all three of our patios. They will look different than this picture of course to enforce social distancing rules however we are beyond excited to have you on our patio again enjoying drinks and food with friends and family. We are not taking reservations as we cannot predict the weather and seating will be limited if raining. We look forward to seeing your smiling faces once again!
This innovative Stratford restaurant specializing in South African-influenced cuisine will be doing lunch and dinner service on three patio spaces starting on Friday. According to Braai’s Instagram post, they won’t be taking reservations so you’ll have to try your luck showing up and hoping you can snag a table.
Fabbrica, Thornbury
View this post on Instagram
Fabbrica Thornbury is now open for take-out from Wednesday-Sunday, 5pm-8pm. Call 519 599 7769 or email: Julianna@fabbrica.ca to place your order. Our menu features fresh pasta, seasonal salads, risotto and pizza from our wood-burning oven – all available with wine and beer. 27 Bruce Street South, Thornbury Ontario. #takeout #rusticitalian #pizza #takeoutfood
The Thornbury outpost of chef Mark McEwan’s Italian restaurant is opening its inviting patio on Friday. Head to Fabbrica to get your fix of wood-fired pizzas, hearty pastas, and other approachable classics.
Miijidaa, Guelph
Miijidaa is opening its leafy patio space starting from 4-8pm this Friday. Tables are likely to book up fast at this much-loved restaurant known for its Canadian comfort food, so they’re recommending making reservations in advance.
555 Brewing, Picton
View this post on Instagram
As we say a fond adieu to the cheeseburger pizza – here is the new one!! BBQ sauce, smoked pork, red onion and mozzarella. Feelin a little spicy? Ask for those jalapeños!!!! Goes amazingly with our Sasquatch Ale! @555brewingco #555brewingco #princeedward #pecounty #countybeer #beerandpizza
Picton’s 555 Brewing will be opening their patio starting at noon on Friday. Drive here to dine on wood-fired pizza and small-batch beers with a view of Picton’s cheerful downtown strip.
The Common, Stratford
View this post on Instagram
This relaxed restaurant specializing in eclectic comfort food is opening its patio starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Coconut curry mussels and pan-roasted chicken with fingerlings are among the dishes on the Common’s menu for this weekend.
The Bauer Kitchen, Waterloo
The Bauer Kitchen in Waterloo is opening its patio this Friday, where it will be serving bistro-style eats paired with a lengthy list of wines by the glass. Reservations can be made through the restaurant’s site.
Revival House, Stratford
View this post on Instagram
VERY exciting times as our General Manager @jonathanritsma prepares the outdoor patio seating. Jonathan is ensuring all patio seating and tables are #sociallydistant for our guests. Revival House Patio opens this FRIDAY 12pm-8pm for lunch & dinner. We can’t wait to serve you again! For reservations email celebrate@revival.house or call us 519-273-3424 and we will do our best to accomodate! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ #patio #reopening #outdoordining #weareback @revivalhouse_on @visitstratfordon @visitperthcounty @stratfordccbia @stratfest @cowbellbrewing @blackswanbrewingco #stratfordontario #localbusiness #locallove #supportlocal
Stratford’s beautiful restaurant set in a restored church will be opening its pretty patio for lunch and dinner starting at noon on Friday. The Revival House is known for its seasonal, French-influenced cuisine and craft brews.
Judy’s, Bloomfield
A sister concept to the acclaimed Bloomfield Public House, Judy’s has been serving up fried chicken and smokehouse-style dishes for takeout since mid-May. On Friday, they’ll be launching a casual, stand-up patio space.
Mercer Kitchen, Stratford
View this post on Instagram
We are so excited!! ✨✨ Our patio will be open Friday-Sunday this weekend weather dependent. Things will look a bit different and we will have more information on Thursday with protocols. The patio will be first come first serve. Friday 4:30pm-9pm Saturday 12pm-9pm Sunday 12pm-9pm We CAN’T wait to see you again! #Local #StratfordOn #EatLocal #PatioSeason #VisitStratfordOn #StratfordAlwaysOn # DrinkLocal
Mercer Kitchen will open its street-facing patio starting Friday at 4:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Head here for easy-going bistro fare and a solid selection of beers.
Borealis Grille & Bar, Kitchener
View this post on Instagram
You’ve been sooo patiently waiting for this day… and it’s here! Thank you! WE WILL REOPEN this Friday June 12th and Saturday June 13th for patio dining from 12-8pm. Make your reservation by calling 519-219-9007 after 1pm today or go to www.borealisgrille.ca for online reservations ❤️ We are so excited to have you back! 🎉 #localtasteswaybetter #patiodining #kitchener #waterloo #cambridge #kwawesome
Borealis Grille will be serving its locally-sourced fare and cool cocktails starting at noon on Friday. Diners are encouraged to call ahead or book a reservation through the restaurant’s site.