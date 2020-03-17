Bianca Andreescu and Ryan Reynolds step up to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Leave it to a global pandemic to bring everyone together. Celebrities across the globe, and here at home, are stepping up to aid in relief as the COVID-19 outbreak escalates.

Numbers are on the rise, with the novel coronavirus impacting more than 180,000 cases globally in more than 150 countries. Ontario currently has 180 confirmed cases, with 96 in Toronto.

Canadian tennis icon and Mississauga native Bianca Andreescu is raising money in her own way to help flatten the curve.

“Family/Friends/Fans! I’m donating a signed racquet to in order to give back during this difficult time. YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Please donate if you can, $25 goes a long way,” Andreescu wrote in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Vanessa🦋 (@biancaandreescu_) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are also doing their part. The celebrity couple recently announced they’ll be donating a million dollars to help with COVID-19 relief.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” said Reynolds in his latest Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the Vancouver native has dug deep into his pockets. Reynolds also helped raise more than $300,000 for Toronto’s SickKids children’s hospital with his ugly sweater campaign over Christmas.