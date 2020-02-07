An ’80s-themed ice fest kicks off in Yorkville this weekend

You might just see an ice sculpture of Madonna at this year’s Bloor-Yorkville Ice Fest in the village of Yorkville Park. Ice Fest takes place this weekend on Feb. 8 and 9, and all the ice sculptures on display will be inspired by the music, art, film and fashion of the ’80s. It’s the perfect way to introduce your kids to the classics of the decade, while you savour the nostalgia yourself.

The free event goes down from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday along Cumberland Street and Bellair Street. The ice festival will feature live ice-carving demonstrations and more than 70,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice.

Look out for ice sculptures of all your favourite ’80s icons in the main exhibition located beside the big rock in the Village of Yorkville Park. You’ll find Madonna, Andy Warhol, Eddie Van Halen and an Elton John silhouette there. Aside from the icons, ice sculptures will also include a boombox, leg warmers and heels, and a roller skate because what’s more ’80s than that?

The best part? There is a designated photo area that will feature a Back to the Future–themed sculpture, complete with a DeLorean.

When the chill of winter gets in your bones, head to the Icefest lounge to warm up. There will be a photo booth there and a DJ spinning some tunes. For those looking to really get involved, take part in the scavenger hunt that will be taking place in the shops and attractions throughout the neighbourhood. Participants have a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize. Head to the Bloor-Yorkville BIA tent on Bellair street for more information.

Aside from all the ice, there will be vendors there from Auntie Jo’s Kettle Corn, BeaverTails, Davids Tea, Prince Edward’s Fries, Yorkville Crepes and the Wine Rack for those looking for some snacks and sips.