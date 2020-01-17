Catch Vladdy Guerrero Jr. and more at the Blue Jays Winter Fest this weekend

It may not be baseball season, but the Blue Jays are slowly getting back on everyone’s radar. Hot off the news that the team has signed pitcher Shun Yamaguchi from Japan, the Jays are returning to the dome this weekend and welcoming fans of all ages to join them.

The third-annual Winter Fest takes place this Saturday and Sunday and is the place to be if you want access to your favourite players, current and past. Fans can get up close and personal with Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as well as Cito Gaston and Tim Raines who are making their Winter Fest debut.

Fans will get a chance to tour the clubhouse, chat with Sportsnet personalities and peruse through some historic memorabilia. Be sure to bring the kids along as there will be a skating rink, trampoline park, winter slide, pitching pen and penguin archery challenge.

There will also be live entertainment on the stage. Jamie Campbell will be hosting games such as “finish the lyrics” and “antler toss” with some of the players, while Buck Martinez will be sitting down with personalities such as Mark Shapiro and Charlie Montoyo for Q&As.

Those looking for a chance to meet their favourite Jays of years past are in luck. Robbie Alomar, Ricky Romero, J.P. Arencibia and Adam Lind are just a few of the alumni that will be making an appearance. In total, more than 60 players, rookies, coaches and alumni will be attending the event, check out the full list here.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Rogers Centre. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for youth aged two to 14 as well as seniors, and free for children under two. Tickets for player and alumni autograph sessions are also available for purchase at $5, as an add-on to the regular event ticket. The first 12,000 fans to arrive each day will also receive a Blue Jays toque presented by TD.