Rental of the Week: A modern chalet for the seasonal cost of $23,500 at Blue Mountain

The chalet at 214 Snowbridge Way is an enviable rental option for those looking to get away this ski season. Located in Blue Mountain Village, this home is just a two-hour drive away from the city. The town has a friendly, resort-like feel where tourists can spend their days on the slopes.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is available to rent for the season for $23,500. From December to April, renters can take advantage of the wintry wonderland atmosphere thanks to its close proximity to the resort. There’s also free shuttle service available on demand, so no need to drive after a long day on the mountain.

This sitting room is the most formal room in the house, with windows brightening up the space.

This open-concept kitchen has ample counter space.

There’s a communal vibe to the kitchen and dining room, perfect for hosting an après ski.

The stone fireplace is the main focal point of the family room and gives the home a true chalet feel.

This upstairs hallway overlooks the main living area. Natural light floods through the communal space.

There’s a ton of room in the master suite, enough for an entire seating area.

The four-piece ensuite has vanity lighting and gold touches throughout.

There’s more than enough space for large families and groups of friends to share this winter home.

Downstairs in the lower level there’s a full kitchenette with barstool seating.

The basement has more cosy seating and another fireplace to keep warm.

The backyard has a stone pathway that leads to a hot tub, an outdoor perk you can use all year round.

There are also stunning views of the mountain landscape from the patio.

