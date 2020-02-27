Restaurant Review: Authentic flavours delight at the new Boonsik

If you asked me to evaluate Thai food, easy.

Been there several times, gone a few times to cooking school in Chiang Mai, I cook it at home. I have basic comprehension of how Thai food works and is supposed to behave.

Same deal with French and Italian food. I’ve been to both countries lots of times, been to cooking school in both countries, and been cooking their foods since back when my mother forbade patent leather after Labour Day.

But Korean food is another story.

Other than bibimbap and cheap bulgogi on Bloor at Christie, my Korean dining experience is woefully limited. Offer me a Korean corndog and I’m confused.

Same for deep fried seaweed and deep-fried egg sandwich. Boonsik’s “korn” dog has a mozzarella and beef sausage centre surrounded by a rice-and wheat-flour batter, deep-fried. It comes drizzled with ketchup, mustard and sprinkle of sugar. Count me out on that one.

But maybe they know something I don’t know. Chef Paul Kim, who has recently morphed Doma into Boonsik, is bringing Korean street food to College and Clinton. We know he cooked at Buca and Nota Bene, ergo it must be good.

And some of it – the parts I understand – really is yummy.

Kim’s version of gyoza are mandoo: deep-fried crispy crescents filled with beautifully seasoned pork, vegetables and glass noodles.

His response to ramen is a paper cup of deep rich broth made from dried anchovy and kombu with shredded carrot, zucchini, fried tofu, egg, nori scallions and thin wheat flour noodles. Put that in a big bowl and it’s a fine meal.

But the best in house is a bowl: Ganjang Shrimp Dupbap is raw shrimp that’s been marinated for 48 hours in soy sauce and sesame, with great rice, onions, tobiko and lettuce. $12 for that dinner bowl.

Skip the greasy flavour-free deep-fried seaweed batons, and the egg sandwich which is a breaded and deep-fried long cube of oven-baked egg with sugar (!!) in a sandwich.

And the spicy red broth made with Korean chili paste, anchovy paste and onion, carrot and radish broth, filled with chewy rice flour batons sheets of bland fish cake.

And the tuna sushi roll made with cooked tuna.

Boonsik styles itself as a Korean street food restaurant. My feelings on street food – any street food – are positive. But I am not sure that I would eat raw shrimp, even marinated, on any street in any country.

When outside North America I like to earn my turista sitting at a tiny plastic table on a low plastic stool in a chaotic market slurping noodles with the locals. They are always delicious and often explosive, if you take my point. But shrimp? Too risky.

Hence I have something to thank Boonsik for: Cause the Ganjang Shrimp Dupbap bowl is fabulous, and its 48-hour marinated raw shrimp is the star of the show.

Boonsik, 50C Clinton St., 416-551-1550

SCENE: Casual, cheery space with café-style seating and neon accent lighting

SOUND: Throwback Korean music, circa 1990

RECOMMENDED DISHES: Mandoo; ganjang shrimp dupbap

DRINKS: Soju, beer and wine plus non-alcoholic Korean drinks like yuja tea and misootgaru

PRICE: $65 for two

OPEN: Tuesday–Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

RESERVATIONS: Walk-in only