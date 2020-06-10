Canada’s first fully automated restaurant Box’d set to open in downtown Toronto this month

Canada’s first fully automated restaurant, dubbed Box’d, is set to open at 4 King St. W. in downtown Toronto this month by Paramount Fine Foods.

“We are excited to bring the Box’d experience to Toronto,” says Mohamad Fakih of Box’d by Paramount Fine Foods. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Torontonians chose to cook their meals at home, but as the restrictions ease and more businesses open people are looking forward to eating out. We understand that people may still be a little wary of public places, so we have created a dining option that is fast, efficient, and safe.”

At Box’d, patrons order in advance with a mobile app or at a digital kiosk at the location. Patrons are made aware of when their food is ready via a digital status board, and are then lead to their pickup location. Digital cubbies and shelves identify orders and create a streamlined experience.

For the Box’d menu, Paramount consulted with well-known Toronto chef Tomer Markovitz to develop both lunch and dinner selections including vegan and vegetarian options. Menu items come with sustainable packaging and there are also express menu options that are even quicker.

On the menu, there are currently four options listed under the Box’d Hot heading all of which include a combination of grain such as couscous or rice and lentils alongside salad and hummus. Each option also includes a protein choice such as chicken, kafta, steak or portobello mushroom.

There is also an entire section of hummus options, salad, wraps and more.

“The state-of-the-art technology used throughout Box’d will revolutionize and transform how consumers experience dining on-the-go and will help our guests feel safe,” says Markovitz. “With one chef per meal, all meals are sealed and delivered to sanitized, individual cubbies which simplifies the process and keeps cleanliness and safety top of mind.”