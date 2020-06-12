Fresh produce at the ready as Brick Works Farmers Market set to open this weekend

The ever-popular Evergreen Brick Works Farmers Market is set to open this weekend, June 13, with new safety protocols as well as a pre-ordering option for those looking to pick up.

The return of the farmers market is part of a safe, gradual reopening of the entire Evergreen Brick Works site, located in the Don Valley on Bayview Avenue near Pottery Road. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers will have access to 45 farmers and producers on-site for same-day purchases as well as online ordering for quick pick-up.

“We look forward to meeting outdoors and sharing the weekly market day ritual once again with our community and farmers,” said Orit Sarfaty, Evergreen’s chief program officer. “Connecting to and supporting local farmers and food systems remains an integral role in creating healthy, flourishing cities. We have been working closely with our farmers, the city, and health officials to ensure that we can provide a safe and enjoyable market experience.”

New safety procedures including the mandatory wearing of masks, which shoppers are asked to bring with them, although there will be a limited quantity available by donation. Other measures now in place include a modified outdoor layout, a one-way system, and a maximum capacity of 50 visitors. Given how popular the farmers market has been in the past, we would suggest getting there early to avoid line-ups. Additional hand sanitizing facilities are also available.

Other farmers’ markets in the city have been unable to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many, such as the Dufferin Grove Farmers’ Market, have adopted an online model that links local farms and food producers with residents. The St. Lawrence Market has remained open throughout the pandemic, and its Saturday Farmers Market continues to operate every Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.