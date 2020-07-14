Critically-acclaimed restaurant Brothers is closing its doors

Celebrated Yorkville restaurant Brothers Food & Wine announced yesterday that it will be permanently closing. The tiny restaurant located above Bay Station has received consistently glowing reviews since opening in 2016, becoming known for its unfussy but sublime seasonal menus.

“We have decided to close the restaurant. With the temporary closure this spring it was our intention to ride the waves of uncertainty with the hope that we would get back to regular service as soon as possible,” reads a post on the Brothers Instagram page.

After dining rooms were forced to close in March, Brothers began offering set menu takeout dinners in late May. Typically featuring four courses and available only on Saturday nights, the takeout meals were in high demand and sold out quickly each week.

With patios reopening in Toronto and indoor dining resuming across the rest of the province on July 17, space seems to be key to a restaurants’ safety and success in the world of post-COVID dining. Maintaining the necessary two-metres between tables makes it impossible for a close-quarters restaurant like Brothers to operate the same way it once did.

“Brothers was purposefully built as a small and intimate space,” reads the post. “This contradicts any reasonable expectations of moving forward given the guidelines for a safe reopening.”

The post also thanks Brothers’ staff and everyone who has dined there.

“We never intended for this to be forever, always understanding this was a stepping stone in our careers,” reads the post, adding that the team plans to continue sharing their vision for quality food, wine, and hospitality with the city.

“We have every intention of recommitting to this work and feel we have a lot left to contribute,” finishes the post. “Thanks for everything, see you down the road.”

Brothers’ last takeout service will be this Saturday, July 18.