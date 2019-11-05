Cake Boss vending machines arrive in Toronto

Carlo’s Bakery, the popular shop from TLC’s hit TV show Cake Boss is now in Toronto, sort of. Three Cake Boss vending machines are open now in the PATH — the city’s downtown underground pedestrian walkway. The cake vending machines are aptly named Carlo’s Bake Shop Express and carry four varieties of Buddy Valastro’s buzz-worthy baked goods.

The automated bakeries made an unannounced arrival in our city yesterday with spots at Richmond Adelaide Centre, Royal Bank Plaza and Waterpark Place. Although the Cake Boss has Carlo’s Bakery locations across the United States with stores in Las Vegas, Orlando and Dallas, this is the first outlet in Canada from the celebrated bakery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laju Abada Adegun (@mystiquemay) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:26pm PST

The vending machines are styled after the look of the Hoboken, NJ based store upon which the show is based. Each machine offers four different flavours of cake. You can find Buddy’s famed red velvet, chocolate, carrot and multi-layered rainbow cake, all cut into personal slices. The machines are stocked daily.

The opening adds another upscale vending machine culinary offering to the city after PizzaForno, a pizza vending machine, started serving piping hot automated pies in town last year.

The Cake Boss slices sell for $8.99.