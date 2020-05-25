How to make Calii Love’s super refreshing smoothie bowl

As many of us find ourselves cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re sharing recipes from some of Toronto’s top chefs and restaurants.

“The Happy Bowl is a perfect start to the day or great as a snack anytime. It’s loaded with superfoods like acai berries and is full of antioxidants and vitamin C,” says chef Ricardo Dominguez of Calii Love. “It always puts a smile on my face.”

Calii Love’s Happy Smoothie Bowl

Makes 1 serving

SMOOTHIE

½ cup coconut milk

1 cup frozen acai

1 cup frozen strawberry

1 piece of banana

TOPPINGS

2 tbsp granola (sub recipe)

2 tbsp coconut flakes

1 piece sliced strawberries

½ piece sliced kiwi

⅓ piece sliced banana

GRANOLA

2 cups rolled oats

2 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp ginger powder

1 ½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ cup hemp hearts

¾ cup agave nectar (can use maple syrup instead)

2 tbsp vanilla extract

GRANOLA PREPARATION

1. Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well.

2. Place parchment paper on baking sheet.

3. Evenly spread the mixture onto the parchment paper in a thin layer.

4. Baked at 325°F for 15 min.

5. Removed granola from the oven and mix then place it back into the oven for 15 more minutes at 285°F.

6. Remove from oven and let cool.

DIRECTIONS

1. Blend all smoothie ingredients until smooth.

2. Pour smoothie mixture into bowl.

3. Top with granola, coconut flakes and fresh fruit. Enjoy!

