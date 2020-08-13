Two CampTO locations are temporarily closed after participant tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Toronto has announced the temporary shutdown of two CampTO locations after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on the City of Toronto’s website, a participant at the Barbara Frum Community Centre has tested positive for the virus. The camper was sent home from the camp with symptoms last week and has been self-isolating since then.

CampTO programs at the Barbara Frum Community Centre and the Glen Long Community Centre have closed for the remainder of the week, as children from the CampTO program at Barbara Frum have attended camp at both Barbara Frum as well as Glen Long. Each centre is to undergo a deep cleaning before CampTO resumes on Monday, Aug. 17.

CampTO programs at the Barbara Frum Community Centre and the Glen Long Community Centre will close for the remainder of the week. Each centre will undergo a deep cleaning before CampTO resumes on Monday, August 17. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 12, 2020

According to the statement, the city is continuing to reach out and notify families who have children attending each CampTO location as well as camp staff. Families of children who attended the CampTO locations between Aug. 4 and 12, and had direct contact with the participant will be contacted by Toronto Public Health.

Although no additional campers or staff have reported symptoms, those considered to have had a high-risk of exposure will be instructed to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days. Those considered to have been at a lesser-risk of exposure are being advised to seek testing if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19. Campers who test negative, show no symptoms, and are not required to self-isolate will be able to return to the two locations on Monday.

The city’s remaining 118 CampTO locations will continue to operate while Barbara Frum and Glen Long are closed.

The City of Toronto began to offer summer camps as part of the CampTO initiative on July 13 as Ontario moved to Stage 2 of reopening.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CampTO programs have guidelines designed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and aligned with provincial health guidelines for day camps. These guidelines include lower capacity, mandatory health screening and enhanced facility cleaning.