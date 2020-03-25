Canada Goose to begin producing scrubs and patient gowns

Beginning March 30, Canada Goose will manufacture medical scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines as well as patient gowns to help increase supplies for local hospitals.

The gear will be donated to local facilities as the company’s way of supporting the fight against COVID-19 in Canada. The production will take place in two of Canada Goose’s manufacturing facilities — one in Toronto and the other in Winnipeg — though additional facilities in other parts of the country may be added as needed.

There will be approximately 50 employees in each facility working to manufacture the medical scrubs and patient gowns. The company’s goal is to provide 10,000 units to local hospitals.

“Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose. “Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that’s what we’re doing. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”

Canada Goose’s regular manufacturing and retail operations are not considered an essential service by the government of Ontario, so those operations are currently on hold. In the meantime, the company is ensuring a safe working environment is provided to the employees who are involved in the production of these items.

A press release from the company stated they are working with federal, provincial and local health authorities and will follow the recommended protocols to ensure a safe work environment for employees. This includes implementing social distance protocols, limiting the number of employees located within specific spaces, and increasing sanitation measures within facilities to ensure the health and safety of all team members.

This is not the company’s first COVID-19 relief initiative. As part of the Canada Goose Response Program, Reiss announced that he will forego his salary for at least three months to create funds for an employee support fund. This initiative was launched on March 17 and is meant to support employees who are impacted by store and manufacturing facility closures, and who are not eligible for government assistance.

Additionally, on Feb. 6, Canada Goose made a donation equivalent to $200,000 Canadian dollars to the Wuhan Charity Federation to help fight the outbreak in the region.