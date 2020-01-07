Cannabis edibles arrive in Toronto retail stores

Toronto residents will soon be able to purchase up to 59 new marijuana products, such as edibles, extracts and topicals, from retail shelves. The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), Ontario’s pot distributor, noted in a press conference that the limited-supply of products will be available for order in retail stores beginning Monday, with shipments taking place later in the week. Products will also be available for purchase online in mid-January.

In a press statement, the OCS noted that they were “excited” to educate people on their Cannabis 2.0 products, and that Tokyo Smoke at 333 Yonge St. will have products available in stores beginning Jan. 8. Over 100 Cannabis 2.0 products are expected to be available for sale within the next few months. Here’s a look at a few products you might expect:

Edibles

Torontonians can expect to pay anywhere between $7 and $14 for cannabis-infused chocolates, cookies, mints, and soft chews. Brands such as Aurora Drift have submitted edibles to OCS for sale:

Beverages

Drinks — including tea, flavoured soda, and sparkling water — will cost between $4 and $10 on the OSC website. Haven St is one of a few brands that have submitted beverages to the OCS for sale; their infused teas are curated with varying combinations of CBD and THC.

Vapes

Vape pens, kits, and 510 thread cartridges will cost you anywhere between $25 and $125.

Topicals

Infused creams, bath salts, and body butter will set you back between $15 and $55 (but at least you’ll look pretty).

Extracts

Wax, rosin, and hash, can run upwards of $70 through the OCS.

In June, the Government of Canada announced amendments to the Cannabis Regulations setting out the rules to legally produce and sell edible cannabis, extracts and topicals. Amendments were made, in part, to allow for a range of cannabis products to help displace the illegal market.

“These products pose unique health risks, which is why we have taken the necessary time to establish appropriate safeguards,” Health Canada stated in a news release.

On Monday, the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health (CCMOH), advised Canadians on ways to reduce the health risks associated with using cannabis, in light of the new cannabis products being legally available across the country. They say that the safest approach for people who use cannabis is to simply avoid smoking or vaping cannabis extracts. Those who choose to vape should consider using products that have been obtained from legal, regulated sources, and avoid consuming other substances, such as alcohol, when using cannabis. Click here for their full list of tips.

The OCS is warning consumers that extracts are extremely potent and should be consumed carefully. Click here for more information on their effects. For more information about OCS’ Cannabis 2.0 products, including a potency guide and extraction process, click here.